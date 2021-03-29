VIP AUDIO 3/29 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Greatest Wrestler Ever chat focusing on Pillman, Kenta, El Hijo Del Santo, more (129 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined once again by Case Lowe for our latest round of Greatest Wrestler Ever discussion. Candidates looked at this time include El Hijo Del Santo and his great rival Negro Casas, Kenta (does his recent run help or hurt his case?), Brian Pillman (is he really top 100 quality?), and many more. Plus, a look at a sleeper ’90s show from the Japanese indies which is not well known but may be one of the best top-to-bottom shows of that decade, and certainly has huge GWE ramifications. Check it out!

