WWE and A&E have announced special drive-in screening events of their upcoming Biography project.

In a press release on Monday, Houston, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Memphis, Detroit, and Philadelphia were announced as the host cities for these special events ahead of the official WWE Biography premiere on April 18 on A&E.

The schedule of the event tour is as follows:

Tuesday, April 6: Houston, TX – Biography: Booker T

Monday, April 12: Memphis, TN – Biography: Booker T

Tuesday, April 13: Detroit. MI – Biography: Stone Cold Steve Austin

Wednesday, April 14: Indianapolis, IN – Biography: Stone Cold Steve Austin

Thursday, April 15: Atlanta, GA – Biography: Booker T

Saturday, April 17: Philadelphia, PA – Biography: Stone Cold Steve Austin

In addition to the WWE Biography series, the company is also producing a memorabilia program called WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. This program will air right after Biography.

