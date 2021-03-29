SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Rob Van Dam, the purveyor of the Five-Star Frogsplash, is the newest member of the WWE Hall of Fame.

As first reported by Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Van Dam joins a large list of inductees that includes last year’s members whose ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic.

FOX Sports and WWE both made official announcements on Twitter shortly after Satin’s interview with Van Dam posted.

The rumors are true. As confirmed by @ryansatin, the latest inductee into the 2021 @WWE Hall of Fame class is ‘The Whole Dam Show’ @TherealRVD! pic.twitter.com/omzkOfgnFK — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 29, 2021

BREAKING: As first reported by @FOXSports, @TherealRVD is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/hUMbomRPm9 — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2021

Van Dam first gained notoriety in ECW in the mid to late 1990s before moving to WWE. He holds many accolades in WWE, including Tag Team, Intercontinental, and WWE Championship reigns. Van Dam’s unique style also made him a fan-favorite with his flexibility, kicks, and overall athletic ability.

The most memorable moment of Van Dam’s WWE run might be One Night Stand 2006 when he defeated John Cena in front of a raucous ECW-esque crowd for his first WWE Championship.

Van Dam joins the recently announced Kane, The Great Khalil, and Molly Holly in the 2021 class.

