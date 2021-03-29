DraftKings to become official gaming partner of WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In a press release on Monday morning, it was announced that DraftKings would become the official gaming partner of WWE. The partnership will kick off with a special inaugural free-to-play pool centered around WrestleMania which takes place on April 10 and 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

“We’re excited to enter this new agreement that makes DraftKings WWE’s first-ever free to play gaming partner,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “This collaboration marks a significant step in deepening engagement with our passionate fans and will provide DraftKings the opportunity to leverage the massive appeal and reach of the WWE brand.”

Outside of WrestleMania, WWE fans will be able to participate in a number of integrated, free-to-play pools throughout the year.

CATCH-UP: YouTube star Logan Paul to appear for WWE (w/ Hazelwood’s Analysis)