WWE announces Kane as newest inductee into the WWE Hall Of Fame

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 24, 2021

Kane (artist Grant Gould © PWTorch)
WWE has announced that Kane will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021.

Today on The Bump, The Undertaker surprised his former rival and tag team partner to deliver the news.

Kane will join Eric Bischoff and Molly Holly as members of this year’s Hall of Fame class with more announcements expected soon.

