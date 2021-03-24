WWE announces Kane as newest inductee into the WWE Hall Of Fame

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced that Kane will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021.

Today on The Bump, The Undertaker surprised his former rival and tag team partner to deliver the news.

What an incredible moment on #WWETheBump!@undertaker informed @KaneWWE that the Big Red Machine will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! pic.twitter.com/ysclp3voAQ — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 24, 2021

BREAKING: As first announced on @WWETheBump, @KaneWWE is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOFhttps://t.co/Dkr9ux3BJC — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2021

Kane will join Eric Bischoff and Molly Holly as members of this year’s Hall of Fame class with more announcements expected soon.

