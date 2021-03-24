SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE ThunderDome will be on the move after WrestleMania.

On WWE.com this morning, the company announced that starting on April 12 with Monday Night Raw, the ThunderDome environment would emanate from the Yuengling Center in Tampa Bay, Florida on the campus of the University of South Florida.

WWE has been running Raw, Smackdown, and PPV shows from the ThunderDome since August 21. The environment has kept a home at the Amway Center in Orlando and most recently at Tropicana Field.

