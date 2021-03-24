VIP AUDIO 3/23 – WKH – The News: Updates on several injuries and ramifications, Omega & Callis on Impact, AEW and NXT previews, Raw rating, Andrade, Batista off Hall of Fame, Pre-taped WWE TVs (15 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including updates on several injuries and their ramifications, Kenny Omega & Don Callis on Impact, AEW and NXT previews, Raw rating, Andrade addresses departure, Batista off Hall of Fame due to an apparent scheduling conflict, WWE pre-taping TVs week of WrestleMania, and more.

