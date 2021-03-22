SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The two-night WrestleMania cards are beginning to take shape.

Tonight on Raw, WWE announced key matches for both nights of the show. Those announced matches were:

Night One – April 10

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley – WWE Championship

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair – WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

BREAKING: The following matches will be taking place on Night 1️⃣ of #WrestleMania! Saturday April 10th@peacockTV pic.twitter.com/SwBVsyomia — WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2021

Night Two – April 11

Roman Reigns vs. Edge – WWE Universal Championship

Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley – WWE Raw Women’s Championship

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

Tickets are currently on sale for both nights of the show. WrestleMania will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.

