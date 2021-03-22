SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The two-night WrestleMania cards are beginning to take shape.
Tonight on Raw, WWE announced key matches for both nights of the show. Those announced matches were:
Night One – April 10
- Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley – WWE Championship
- Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair – WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
- Bad Bunny vs. The Miz
BREAKING: The following matches will be taking place on Night 1️⃣ of #WrestleMania!
Saturday April 10th@peacockTV pic.twitter.com/SwBVsyomia
— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2021
Night Two – April 11
- Roman Reigns vs. Edge – WWE Universal Championship
- Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley – WWE Raw Women’s Championship
- The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
On Night 2️⃣ of #WrestleMania @WWERomanReigns vs. @EdgeRatedR for the #UniversalTitle @WWEAsuka vs. @RheaRipley_WWE for the #WWERaw #WomensTitle
SUNDAY APRIL 11th@peacockTV pic.twitter.com/0wxgcVnM6p
— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2021
Tickets are currently on sale for both nights of the show. WrestleMania will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.
CATCH-UP: WWE Raw Women’s Championship match announced for WrestleMania (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)
Leave a Reply