WrestleMania 37 match cards for both nights begin to take shape, schedule announced

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 22, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
The two-night WrestleMania cards are beginning to take shape.

Tonight on Raw, WWE announced key matches for both nights of the show. Those announced matches were:

Night One – April 10

  • Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley – WWE Championship
  • Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair – WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
  • Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Night Two – April 11

  • Roman Reigns vs. Edge – WWE Universal Championship
  • Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley – WWE Raw Women’s Championship
  • The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

Tickets are currently on sale for both nights of the show. WrestleMania will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.

