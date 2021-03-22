SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Raw Women’s Championship match for WrestleMania has been finalized.

On tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Rhea Ripley made her debut and confronted Asuka in the ring. Ripley challenged her to a title match at WrestleMania and Asuka accepted. The bout was then made official by WWE.

This marked Ripley’s official debut for the Monday Night Raw brand. Last year, Ripley appeared on the show to build her WrestleMania match with Charlotte, but stayed in NXT after that match. Asuka defeated Peyton Royce on tonight’s episode of Raw.

Heydorn’s Analysis: This is the match to go to. Ripley is a fresh opponent for Asuka and it also debuts Ripley in the biggest way possible. Sometimes its important to put stars on journeys and other times its important to tell the audience how to feel about someone. This is the latter and the right call given the lack of depth in the Raw women’s division.

