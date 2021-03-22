News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Robert Vallejos reviews latest UFC headlined by Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland, discusses fallout of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement, previews UFC 260, more (58 min)

March 22, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling fans, Robert Vallejos reviews the latest UFC offering headlined by Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland. Robert goes to the email corner and discusses the fallout of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement, and gives his take on the UFC announcing a card with a full crowd. The show closes with Robert giving a preview of UFC 260.

