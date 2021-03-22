SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Charlotte Flair addressed her recent absence from WWE programming and announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
https://twitter.com/MsCharlotteWWE/status/1374152391369629701
Charlotte did not allude to when she’d be back on television again. In addition to Flair, there reportedly was a COVID-19 outbreak within NXT that recently put Triple H into quarantine.
