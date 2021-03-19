Triple H in quarantine amidst NXT COVID-19 outbreak

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Earlier this week news broke out of the WWE Performance Center that NXT was handling a COVID-19 outbreak.

Now, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Triple H is in quarantine as he may have been involved in the outbreak. Triple H missed this week’s episode of Raw and NXT. The report indicates that it doesn’t appear that Triple H has the coronavirus.

