News Ticker

Triple H in quarantine amidst NXT COVID-19 outbreak

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 19, 2021

Triple H in India (via WWE's YouTube video)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Earlier this week news broke out of the WWE Performance Center that NXT was handling a COVID-19 outbreak.

Now, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Triple H is in quarantine as he may have been involved in the outbreak. Triple H missed this week’s episode of Raw and NXT. The report indicates that it doesn’t appear that Triple H has the coronavirus.

CATCH-UP: Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil to host WrestleMania

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021