The WWE announced on Friday morning that Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil will be the special hosts of WrestleMania 37. Hogan and O’Neil will host both nights of the event on April 10 and April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

WWE will fill Raymond James Stadium with 25,000 fans each night of the event. Tickets are on-sale now.

Currently, top matches on the show include Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

