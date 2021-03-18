News Ticker

Eric Bischoff announced as 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductee

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 18, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

He’s back.

This morning on the WWE After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves announced that Eric Bischoff is the newest inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021. Bischoff was a guest on the show and was visibly emotional after the announcement was made.

Bischoff was the President of WCW during the Monday night wrestling wars with the WWF in late 90s. He started his career in the wrestling business with the AWA. After Vince McMahon and the WWF purchased WCW in 2001, Bischoff appeared as a character authority figure for Monday Night Raw in 2002. Recently, Bischoff has made one off appearances for AEW and has a podcast with Conrad Thompson called 83 Weeks.

CATCH-UP: WWE Fastlane match likely pulled from the show

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021