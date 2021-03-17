SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon was announced for WWE Fastlane during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Now, it appears as if the bout will not be taking place as originally scheduled.

Cultaholic is reporting that WWE has removed all mention of the Strowman vs. McMahon match from the Fastlane portion of WWE.com. Information and detail on the match is not available on the WWE homepage or within the official WWE.com Fastlane PPV preview either.

Strowman and McMahon have traded verbal jabs for the last few weeks. Shane McMahon has rooted his torment in calling Strowman stupid. This week on Raw, they were scheduled to face off, but brawled around the ringside area instead. McMahon got the upper hand in the fight and drove Strowman through the announce table with an elbow drop from one of the ring posts. McMahon then poured buckets of green slime on Strowman.

As of this time, there has not been any official announcement from WWE on the status of this match.

