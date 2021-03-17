SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Walter has made his triumphant return to NXT.

After weeks of teases, the current NXT UK Champion made his entrance into the Capital Wrestling Center after Tommaso Ciampa defeated Imperium member, Marcel Barthel in singles action during tonight’s show. Once he got to the ring, Walter crushed Ciampa with chops before hitting him with a power slam. He and Imperium then stood tall.

Walter has not appeared on the main NXT brand since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020. He is currently in the midst of a record-long 712 day reign as NXT UK Champion. Walter defeated Pete Dunne to win the championship at NXT TakeOver: New York in April of 2019.

