NXT dealing with potential COVID-19 outbreak

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With NXT TakeOver and WrestleMania week looming, NXT appears to be in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Fightful Select and Wrestling Inc are reporting that Wednesday night’s episode of NXT has undergone changes due to talents being forced to quarantine due to potential encounters with COVID-19.

The report indicates that a ring crew event from last week, which numerous Performance Center trainees attended, is the source of the outbreak as numerous attendees were not adhering to the proper COVID-19 precaution and protocols. At this time, it is unknown which exact talents were asked to quarantine and therefore forced off of Wednesday’s show.

Wednesday night’s episode of NXT was set to feature the return of Jordan Devlin, Austin Theory vs. Dexter Lumis, LA Knight’s NXT debut, and more.

CATCH-UP: NXT UK star, Ben Carter, undergoes name change