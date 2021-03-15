3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation TV Report – Riho vs. Maki Itoh, Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight, Max Caster vs. Dante Martin, QT Marshall vs. Marko Stunt, Much More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK: ELEVATION TV REPORT

MARCH 15, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON YOUTUBE

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone

(1) JUNGLE BOY vs. DANNY LIMELIGHT

-Jungle Boy and Danny Limelight started with a lockup, Jungle Boy then hit a hip toss. Limelight and he then rolled around on the mat and traded holds. Jungle Boy hit a drop kick and chop, Limelight followed that up with an arm drag. The two men then traded chops in the corner. Limelight was able to hit a chokehold using the ropes as leverage. After this Limelight took control for several moments. Jungle Boy was able to get his knees up on a springboard move by Limelight. Jungle Boy then followed that up with a clothesline.

On the apron, Limelight hit a hurricanrana throwing Jungle Boy into the barrier at ringside. Limelight then hit a nice springboard DDT for a near fall. Limelight tried the move a second time, but Jungle Boy countered that into a brain buster and tapped out Limelight with the Snare Trap.

WINNER: Jungle Boy in 9:00