3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation TV Report – Riho vs. Maki Itoh, Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight, Max Caster vs. Dante Martin, QT Marshall vs. Marko Stunt, Much More.

By Tyler Sage PWTorch Contributor

March 15, 2021

AEW DARK: ELEVATION TV REPORT
MARCH 15, 2021
JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE
AIRED ON YOUTUBE
REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone

(1) JUNGLE BOY vs. DANNY LIMELIGHT

-Jungle Boy and Danny Limelight started with a lockup, Jungle Boy then hit a hip toss. Limelight and he then rolled around on the mat and traded holds. Jungle Boy hit a drop kick and chop, Limelight followed that up with an arm drag. The two men then traded chops in the corner. Limelight was able to hit a chokehold using the ropes as leverage. After this Limelight took control for several moments. Jungle Boy was able to get his knees up on a springboard move by Limelight. Jungle Boy then followed that up with a clothesline.

On the apron, Limelight hit a hurricanrana throwing Jungle Boy into the barrier at ringside. Limelight then hit a nice springboard DDT for a near fall. Limelight tried the move a second time, but Jungle Boy countered that into a brain buster and tapped out Limelight with the Snare Trap.

WINNER: Jungle Boy in 9:00

 

 

