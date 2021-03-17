New WrestleMania attendance numbers revealed, ticket on-sale date set

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Attendance figures for WrestleMania 37 are finally being ironed out.

In a report by Eduardo Encina of The Tampa Bay Times, WWE will only be allowed to have 25,000 fans each night of WrestleMania this year. That amounts to 36% of the typical capacity that would be afforded for a WrestleMania inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It was previously reported that WWE’s goal was to have 45,000 fans per night, but the number was adjusted to align with COVID-19 safety procedures. Earlier this year, Raymond James Stadium played host to the Super Bowl and 25,000 fans as well.

Further, Encina’s report indicates that pod seating, social distancing, temperature checks, health screenings, cashless concessions, mobile ticketing, and mask requirements will be implemented to keep the audience safe.

After moving the ticket on-sale date for WrestleMania 37, WWE announced this morning that tickets would be available to fans on Friday March 19 at 10am EST.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on April 10 and 11. It will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally. Currently Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, and Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship are the top matches for the show.

CATCH-UP: Brock Lesnar match was on the table for Bobby Lashley upon his return to WWE