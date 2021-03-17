WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUNDOWN 3/17: AEW loads up Dynamite with three pillar matches opposite a lackluster NXT lineup

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Well, it’s Wednesday. Time to decide. Vince McMahon or Tony Khan? Cody Rhodes or Triple H? NXT or AEW Dynamite? Here’s the rundown of tonight’s madness to help you choose.

AEW

-Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa – Unsanctioned Anything Goes Lights Out Match

-Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers

-Cody vs. Penta

-Rey Fenix vs. Angelico

-Sting & Darby Allin interviewed by Tony Schiavone

-Matt Hardy, Private Party, & The Butcher and the Blade vs. Jurassic Express and Bear Country

-Christian addresses the AEW audience for the first time ever

Heydorn’s Analysis: Tony Khan is trolling me with these Sting interviews. That segment aside, this St. Patrick Day themed show set itself up nicely. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa has the makings of a potential classic for the AEW women’s division, Cody vs. Penta is intriguing, and seeing Moxley & Kingston seek revenge on the Good Brothers will wrap that story full circle as well. Those three matches should hold and anchor viewership throughout the night. Curious as to what the content of Christian’s promo will be. After both Paul Heyman and Drew McIntyre took shots at AEW this past week, it will be tempting to have Christian respond with something cute. I’d stay away from that. Christian is in a dicey position with fans as it is given the hype around his debut and the fact that fans have already mirrored this AEW debut with the one he made in TNA over a decade ago. Here’s to hoping Christian takes the high road and handles his AEW business only.

NXT

-Austin Theory vs. Dexter Lumis

-LA Knight’s debut match

-Fallout from the Finn Balor and Karrion Kross confrontation from last week

-The return of Jordan Devlin

Heydorn’s Analysis: Well, this could be a bloodbath in terms of the ratings war. Nothing on paper for this show can match the three pillar matches that AEW is promoting for their show tonight. Knight’s debut is intriguing, but we’re likely looking at a squash. As for Devlin, it will be fun seeing him again, but since his appearance will hover around the Cruiserweight Championship, it has a glass ceiling in terms of interest. Theory vs. Lumis? Fine, but probably more comedic than anything. Overall, this is a filler show for NXT. They happen, but this week that fact is more emphasized given what AEW has on the books.

CATCH-UP: WWE Championship match announced for WrestleMania (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)