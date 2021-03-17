VIP AUDIO 3/16 – WKH – The News: Raw viewership details, NXT vs. AEW Wednesday preview, Big E’s remarkable segment on Talking Smack predicting WM22 main event against Reigns, Peacock-WWE Network, more (21 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including Raw viewership details, NXT vs. AEW Wednesday preview, Big E’s remarkable segment on Talking Smack predicting a WrestleMania 22 main event against Roman Reigns, Peacock-WWE Network timeline details, ROH’s 19th Anniversary PPV line-up, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO