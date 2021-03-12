SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The new goal for WWE is to host 45,000 fans on each night of this year’s WrestleMania 37 event in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The previous goal WWE set for attendance was 30,000, but Wrestling Inc and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter are reporting that during a meeting between the city of Tampa Bay and representatives from local hotels, it was revealed that WWE wanted to now run the show at 75% capacity. Per the report, the capacity at Raymond James Stadium for WrestleMania is 60,000. Allowing 75% of that potential audience in drills down to 45,000 per night.

WrestleMania will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network on April 10 and 11. Tickets for the event will go on-sale to the public on Tuesday March 16.

Heydorn’s Analysis: This is not a good idea. Why push? The 30,000 number was in line with other large outdoor events on this scale. Like, the Super Bowl. This reeks of Vince McMahon’s ego clouding judgement.

