3/15 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on “The All Mighty Era” beginning, The Hurt Business vs. The New Day & Riddle vs. Ali in title matches, Asuka returns, more

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW TV REPORT

MARCH 15, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. AT TROPICANA FIELD (THE “THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-They began with Tom Phillips giving his usual introduction for this go-home show as he said there was breaking news as Bobby Lashley will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Lashley made his badass entrance, complete with lightning and full-screen Tron. Phillips hyped the forthcoming match as Samoa Joe said he couldn’t think of a bigger clash. Lashley & M.V.P., wearing exquisite suits, made their way to the ring.

Phillips, Joe, & Byron Saxton discussed how McIntyre had been calling out Lashley for weeks, asking about Lashley’s pride and honor. M.V.P. took the mic and said this is an official announcement from The Hurt Business: last week the statement was made, but he reiterated we’ve entered “The All Mighty Era” after 16 years. He said the “CHO” finally had his chance to take the WWE Championship.

Lashley said, “And I did.” He said he proved all his doubters and naysayers wrong. He proved it by destroying McIntyre at Elimination Chamber and promised he would destroy him at WrestleMania. He said he would destroy everyone after that and reign supreme because it is “The All Mighty Era.” The Miz’s music hit as he & John Morrison hit the ramp.

The Miz said he should be preparing for his match against McIntyre, but said that speech was truly remarkable. Morrison said Lashley has a way with words. The Miz said they’re just here to congratulate them, and they’re all in. They discussed branding and the power “The All Mighty Era” entails. The Miz said it was an honor to share the ring with Lashley the last two weeks, but is sad to think it would end so soon.

They listed off historic rivalries, and in a bad Steve Austin impression, he asked if people wanted to see Lashley vs. The Miz at WrestleMania. He said he knows that he’s already had his chance, but he had to defend the title twice in one night while suffering from “sever intestinal distress” as Morrison said. The Miz said Lashley should face him at full strength.

McIntyre’s music hit. He came out with his sword pointed directly at Lashley before he plunged it into the stage by the pommel once again. He marched to the ring, stopped on the outside, glared at Lashley, then made his way up the steps, into the ring with mic in hand. After staring down Lashley with a grin, he said he hadn’t had a chance to formally congratulate Lashley. He said it’s been a long time coming and he knows what it feels like after a 17-year journey.

He said he knows what it’s like to be the best, the hardest workers in the room and have opportunities pass them by, years keep passing them by, and suddenly they’re not in the WWE anymore. He said they had to fight their way from the bottom back to the top, so he knows what it feels like to hold the title. He went over his accolades from this time last year, stopped M.V.P. from interrupting, and said Lashley screwed him over.

M.V.P. said he needs to worry about Sheamus first, and McIntyre asked why M.V.P. is even here. He said Lashley can talk for himself now, but Lashley reacted angrily and said McIntyre needed to worry about him. The Miz pitched in with, “And me,” as the other two reacted confused. McIntyre gave him two options: run for his life after he turned his back to finish his conversation with Lashley, or be destroyed.

He stared back at Lashley, demanded Lashley “look at me, damn it,” and said they’re going to beat the hell out of each other and regain the title “you big, bald bitch.” M.V.P. held Lashley back, but while The Miz distracted McIntyre, Lashley attacked from behind. The Miz & Morrison just sat back and enjoyed it since The Miz vs. McIntyre is scheduled. The Miz then mounted McIntyre and rained down shots as M.V.P. looked on smiling. Above M.V.P., Sheamus attacked Lashley from behind before officials broke it up. M.V.P. held Lashley back as they cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Lashley was a little clunky here, but I still believe enough was there for him to do just enough on the mic as WWE Champion for a long reign, especially with M.V.P. by his side. I would have liked a better explanation for McIntyre gaining the title match with no preamble, all signs were pointing to this WWE Championship match.)

-They returned with replays of what transpired in the first segment. They cut to the back where an unnamed Sarah Schreiber asked Sheamus about what happened. He said he’s sick of McIntyre’s excuses and he’s tired of listening to him. He said Lashley was sticking his nose in Sheamus’ business, so he wants a match with the WWE Champion. He said he wants to show McIntyre tonight what McIntyre won’t be able to do at WrestleMania.

(1) THE MIZ (w/John Morrison) vs. DREW MCINTYRE

They showed the referee checking on McIntyre in the corner as Phillips hyped the return of Asuka as she faces Shayna Baszler, who concussed her and knocked out a tooth. They also hyped the Tag Team Championship match and United States Championship match.

The Miz immediately rushed McIntyre in the corner with punches and kicks, but McIntyre lifted and carried The Miz across the ring into the corner, laying in a huge chop. In another corner, he pounded The Miz with punches, then hit another big chop and a vertical suplex throw. The Miz hit a back elbow at a rushing McIntyre, then a kick to the gut. However, McIntyre no-sold it, so The Miz tried rushing off the ropes only to meet a Glasgow Kiss.

McIntyre hit some head and body shots in the corner before hitting a short-arm clothesline. As The Miz tried crawling out, McIntyre caught him and hit a modified clutch using the bottom rope. He tracked down The Miz outside before sending him into the barricade, hitting a chop, and rolling him back in the ring. As McIntyre entered the ring, Morrison grabbed his foot. McIntyre laughed it off, but Morrison threw his sunglasses at McIntyre, who stomped on them.

This allowed The Miz to attack from behind, culminating with several shoulder thrusts in the corner. He looked for his flying clothesline in the corner, but was hit by one instead. McIntyre then hit his reverse Alabama Slam, setting up for the Claymore after. Morrison pulled The Miz out before McIntyre could hit. The ref prevented McIntyre from exiting the ring, then proceeded to eject Morrison and his Kenny Powers mullet. They cut to break. [c]

They returned with McIntyre punching The Miz in the corner. He whipped The Miz across, but The Miz slipped out of a powerslam attempt, kicked the knee, hit a DDT, but only scored a one-count. He went for his finisher, but McIntyre, fought it off. He hit a few clotheslines, then an overhead belly-to-belly, followed by another out of the corner. McIntyre hit a neckbreaker and a kip up.

He sent The Miz outside, rammed him into the barricade and ring over and over again, and slapped him. He reentered the ring, then exited again to break the count. He rammed The Miz’s head into the steps about eight times, menacingly said something, then rammed him into the steps one more time. Back in the ring, McIntyre hit the Future Shock, but instead of attempting a pin, just stared at The Miz.

He set for the Claymore in the corner, hit (with a lot of light), but didn’t pin. He sat there, rose to his feet, lifted The Miz to his knees, pointed at the camera and the sign, then cinched in The Hurt Lock for the victory. The announcers said it was mind games and a message.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre at 11:19 by submission (The Hurt Lock)

-The announcers shifted to congratulating Bad Bunny for winning a Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album (he’s the current 24/7 Champion). The showed Bunny & Damian Priest walking in the back. They then shifted to replays of last week’s odd segment between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman. They showed Strowman walking in the back as Phillips said Strowman “intends to confront” McMahon as they cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: They explained McIntyre taking 11 minutes with The Miz through Morrison’s interference and McIntyre’s desire to send a message, but it was still six minutes too long. I’m also hit-or-miss when it comes to using your foe’s finisher to build heat, and I think it’s a miss here for one main reason: I don’t associate using other finishers to build heat between wrestlers as a face tactic, which McIntyre is supposed to be here. Let’s see what happens with Lashley vs. Sheamus later.)

-They returned with Strowman already speaking in the ring and the tail end had him calling out McMahon. McMahon’s music hit as he danced out to the stage area. He said that was close enough and that he sensed some hostility and aggression from Strowman. He said he doesn’t understand what Strowman’s problem is with him. Strowman said he’s been bullied his whole life by people like him who think he’s stupid just because he didn’t grow up in a mansion or go to Ivy League schools.

McMahon said those were horrible words, and that he would never insult someone to their face. Strowman said yeah, well, he knows McMahon’s don’t apologize. McMahon made another stupid joke, then Strowman said he knows McMahon is afraid of him. He said he knows McMahon wants a match with him, but is too scared to demand a match, so he did instead.

McMahon said Strowman couldn’t handle him, and now he knows for sure that Strowman really is stupid. He stumbled over his words as he made the same stupid jokes as last week. They started yelling over each other, and McMahon said do you want “Brains vs. Braun,” and said he’s on. Saxton reacted in shock as Strowman, sweating profusely, paced in the ring.

-They cut to Lana & Naomi talking to Mandy Rose &* Dana Brooke as R-Truth approached in Austin gear, doing a bad impression. He said it was 3:16 day, but today’s the 15th. He asked if they want a drink, but they said they have a match next. Naomi said they’re going to win. Truth chugged the beer, and did Austin’s catchphrase with his name instead. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler made their entrance to watch the match as they cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: The less said about the McMahon-Strowman angle, the better. Believe me, it was worse than what I could type. My brain literally stopped working for about 10 seconds because of how bad that segment was.)

(2) MANDY ROSE & DANA BROOKE vs. NAMOI & LANA

They returned with Rose & Brooke in the ring as Phillips welcomed Jax & Baszler. They hyped their Fastlane match. Jax put over her shopping trip with Reginald as Baszler reacted with disgust. As Saxton said, “It’s Glow Time!” Jax said, “Oh, come on,” clearly in disgust.

They began with Brooke and Naomi. Brooke hit a shoulder tackle and flexed. Lana kicked Brooke into Rose, who tagged in. Naomi kicked away Brooke, but was caught by Rose on a crossbody attempt. Rose hit a fallaway slam, then tagged in Brooke, who hit her handspring elbow in the corner. Rose tagged back in and hit a Shining Wizard for a two-count.

Rose back Naomi into the corner, tagged in Brooke, and hit a bodyslam. Brooke hit a cartwheel splash for a two-count, then locked in a rear chinlock as Lana pleaded with Naomi for the tag. Naomi tried fighting it off, and finally hit her running jawbreaker. Both women tagged in their partners as Lana hit a side Russian legsweep to Rose. She knocked Brooked off the apron, then hit an axe kick from the corner and a bulldog. She hit a running double knees to the back of Rose, who was resting on the second rope. Lana hit a neckbreaker for a pin attempt that was broken up by Brooke.

They hit a double flapjack to Naomi, then Rose hit a suplex to Lana as Asuka’s music hit. Baszler reacted angrily and went to confront Asuka. Asuka hit her with a spinning kick to the head, then unleashed a flurry of punches before Adam Pearce, Jamie Noble, and Pat Buck separated the two. Rose tried to use the distraction for a rollup, but only scored a two-count. Brooke made a blind tag, but Rose stayed in only to be hit by a facebuster. Brooke rushed in and hit a running rolling neckbreaker for the victory.

WINNER: Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke at 4:28 (rolling neckbreaker)

-They cut to The New Day in Gorilla as Riddle approached on his scooter again like last week. He said he rushed down there to wish them luck on their championship match. Kofi Kingston thanked Riddle, said the scooter was “quite the steed,” and today was about them reclaiming their place on the mountian top. Xavier Woods said they could all ride off into the sunset once Riddle beats Ali. Riddle said they should go for all you can eat pancakes. The New Day said they just met. Riddle said how about getting “matching stallions” instead? The New Day’s music hit as they made their entrance.

(Hazelwood’s Take: The match was meh and mainly served to further Asuka vs. Baszler. I guess Rose & Brooke are the challengers after Fastlane.)

[HOUR TWO]

(3) THE HURT BUSINESS (Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin) vs. THE NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) – Tag Team Championship match

They returned with The New Day dancing in the ring. The Hurt Business then made their entrance. Mike Rome gave formal introductions from ringside. By the way, The New Day have really been putting over their Mortal Kombat themed gear on social media, so check it if you can.

Woods and Alexander began the match as they traded various holds in a show of technical ability. If you like technical and/or mat wrestling, the first sequence was nice. Alexander ran the ropes a bit, avoiding Woods, then both men reversed Okada roll attempts, ending with a Woods one-count. He whipped Alexander into the corner and tagged in Kingston, who channeled the game with a “GET OVER HERE!” Alexander was rolled into a two-count, but hit a big back elbow.

Benjamin blind-tagged in as Alexander hit a monkey flip that had Kingston go right into a Benjamin spinebuster for a two-count. He hit a short-arm clothesline, then a body slam and another before tagging in Alexander. He mushed his knee into Kingston’s face in the corner. Benjamin threw Woods into the steps on the other side before tagging back into the match.

Benjamin hit a back elbow and Alexander a basement dropkick as Benjamin covered for a two-count. Alexander tagged in and hit some shoulder thrusts in a neutral corner. He placed Kingston on the top turnbuckle, but Kingston fought out with a double stomp to the chest of a standing Alexander. He tagged Woods, who took out Alexander, then Benjamin, then hit a leg lariat on Alexander.

Benjamin tried interfering, but Woods hit the Honor Roll to send him outside. He hit a dropkick to the back of Alexander, on the second rope, then both men countered vertical suplex attempts. Alexander went to the outside as The New Day tried tandem topes. Alexander moved and Benjamin caught Kingston, sending him into the steps. They cut to break. [c]

They returned with Alexander pounding on Woods, but they then exchanged strikes in the middle of the ring. Woods and Alexander exchanged a bunch of spots where they caught the other on the rebound, culminating with a Michinoku Driver from Alexander for a two-count (great sequence). Woods hit a superkick as both men collapsed to the ring.

They made the tags as Benjamin avoided Kingston and hit his whip kick for a two-count. He whipped Kingston into the corner, who hit a springboard headscissors and a leaping double stomp for a two-count. Benjamin then just sent Kingston flying, but then ran into an S.O.S. for a two-count. Kingston set in the corner for his finisher, but Benjamin ducked. Kingston still hit some boots, then climbed the ropes.

Benjamin climbed with a running knee and hit an avalanche overhead biel for a two-count that was broken up by Woods. Alexander was sent outside, then hit by Woods’ springboard DDT. Trouble in Paradise hit Benjamin as Woods hit a flying elbow, then the Day Break by Kingston for the victory. They showed replays after as The New Day celebrated.

WINNER: The New Day at 13:17 (Day Break) to become new Tag Team Champion

-Suddenly, A.J. Styles’ music hit (accompanied by Omos in a nice suit) as he made his full entrance, pyro and all, with The New Day looking on from the ring. They entered the ring, and Styles congratulated them. He said they’re only there to congratulate them on another title victory. He asked how many is that, but then said he doesn’t really care. He said it’s perfect timing with WrestleMania around the corner.

He said he & Omos don’t have anything set for the event yet. He said he’s been WWE Champion, United States Champion, and even fought The Undertaker. He said his bucket list is getting low, but Omos had a great idea. Omos said, “We should be Tag Team Champion.” Styles said this man has been like a little brother to them. Woods said they’re not even a tag team, but Styles said they are now.

Styles said they are officially challenging for the “WWE Raw Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.” Kingston asked if they were even registered as a tag team; then if they even know how to work as a team; and third (Woods took the mic), and said, “You want your match, big man? You got it.” They talked some smack to each other as Styles & Omos left the ring.

-They cut to the back with The Miz & Morrison approached by Bunny & Priest. Priest said The Miz has been looking pretty bad lately, and they made fun of him not being WWE Champion anymore. The Miz said he’s not champion anymore, but he’s still The Miz. He listed off Bunny’s accomplishments, then said so what as he listed his own. He looked at Priest and said yeah, Priest is off to a great start, but what awards has he won? Priest said yeah, it’s going to take a minute to pile up those accomplishments, so why not begin now?

The Miz & Morrison walked away as Truth looked to take out Bunny. He said it wasn’t what it looked like. He started hawking a lot of Austin gear for 3:16 day. He pulled out a beer from the 3:16 lunchbox, handed it to Priest, and said the lunchbox could hold Bunny’s Grammy. They asked what Truth wanted though, and he pointed at the 24/7 Championship. Bunny & Priest discussed in Spanish, then told Truth he deserved the title more than him, so he exchanged the 24/7 Championship for the Austin 3:16 limited edition title belt. He immediately ran away. So…a title change? They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: I said last week they need to keep THB strong. Well, they didn’t. I’m not quite sure if I’m excited for this forthcoming title match, but I’ll hold out hope since I’ve been so intrigued by Omos. Also, was THAT how they took the 24/7 title off of Bunny? I mean, the title had no legitimacy, but still, this makes WWE titles look like a joke if ownership can be more easily transferred than money from PayPal or Venmo.)

(4) JAXSON RYKER (w/Elias) vs. DAMIAN PRIEST (w/Bad Bunny)

They returned with Elias & Jaxson Ryker waiting in the ring for Ryker’s match with Priest. Bunny’s music hit next as he made his entrance (with pyro). Priest made his entrance next. They showed replays from two weeks ago that showed Bunny & Priest rebuffing Elias & Ryker, followed by Priest’s victory over Elias, leading to this match.

Ryker rushed Priest as the match began, but had a vertical suplex attempt blocked twice. Priest hit the Broken Arrow and Hit the Lights for the victory.

WINNER: Damian Priest at 0:35 (Hit the Lights)

-Elias attacked Priest right after the match, then grabbed his guitar. Bunny approached from behind and snatched it away, throwing it to the ground. Elias attempted to launch Bunny, but Bunny slipped out, blocked a punch, hit a punch, then had Priest hit a thunderclap and Hit the Lights. Morrison then returned to the ringside area, clapping and cheering them on. This allowed The Miz to hit Bunny with the guitar (which the production truck missed), and Priest chased off The Miz. They showed replays. That had to hurt since the guitar didn’t explode; it barely even bent. They cut to break. [c]

-They returned with replays of The Miz’s attack on Bunny. Again, the guitar didn’t budge, so Bunny’s back has to be hurting. They cut to the back with Schreiber (who had a lower third) as she welcomed M.V.P. & Lashley. The former started by yelling that the All Mighty era has begun. He said he’ll be damned if Sheamus is going to punk them. He said he guarantees that what happens to Sheamus tonight will happen to McIntyre at WrestleMania.

They cut to the ring with McMahon dancing around for his scheduled match. Strowman made his entrance next, putting on his gloves as he walked the ramp. He looked excited as McMahon backed out of the ring. He took the mic and said he needed a second because he needed a warmup since this is special. He did about 10 pushups, ran the steps a little, did some jumping jacks, and Strowman said he’s just prolonging the ass whooping he’s about to get.

McMahon moved over to a hopscotch setup to channel the schoolyard bullying. Strowman chased down McMahon, who booked it, but got caught as he tried to reenter the ring. Strowman took him outside and threw him into the barricade, hit a huge uppercut, and kicked McMahon into the barricade. He yelled at McMahon, then did his Strowman Express windup only for McMahon to grab a camera and hit Strowman in the face. He then hit Strowman with it in the back, kicked him a few times, then hit some body punches before hitting him with the camera in the face.

McMahon cleared the announce table and picked up the camera again. He hit Strowman in the head, which laid him on top of the announce table. McMahon climbed the turnbuckle, set himself, then launched with a flying elbow that sent Strowman through the table. McMahon yelled out at Strowman, calling him stupid several times.

He grabbed a bucket from under the ring, then sat Strowman up so he could dump slime on him like this is a Nickelodeon show from the 90s. McMahon grabbed another bucket and dumped it on a prone Strowman, punctuating it by throwing the bucket into Strowman. He told Strowman never to challenge him again as his music hit and he walked away looking pleased. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Whatever. That was a time-filler that ended with some dumb shit, basically. I guess they really want to send that “family-friendly” vibe by having someone bully another over their presumed lack of intelligence and then having them pour two buckets of slime on them. Cool, I guess.)

-They returned with a vignette for Rhea Ripley, still with a “coming soon” ending. The announcers then shifted to the events from last week’s Randy Orton-Styles match that saw Alexa Bliss interrupt on the Tron and the exploding corner pyro. Orton had another black sludge fit, leading to his defeat.

They cut to the back with Bliss swinging on a playset that was still somehow inside a ring. The Jack-in-the-box was on the swing next to her. She said some cryptic things, then addressed Orton directly. She said if he wants her out of his life so badly, he needs to take her out of it and this Sunday is his chance. She asked if he’s going to take the chance before laughing.

-Asuka made her entrance as she returned after suffering a concussion and lost tooth from a kick three weeks ago from her opponent tonight. They cut to break. [c]

-They returned with a promo for the Hall of Fame and played the announcement of Molly Holly being announced as the first inductee into the 2021 class last week on The Bump. If you’re not a Molly Holly fan, that’s just incredibly sad. They showed a bevy of tweets congratulating her from many of her peers.

[HOUR THREE]

(5) ASUKA (c) vs. SHAYNA BASZLER (w/Nia Jax) – Non-title match

Baszler made her entrance next as Phillips said Asuka is looking for retribution against the cage fighter. They played a pre-recorded promo of Baszler saying she not only intentionally knocked out Asuka’s tooth, but that she enjoyed it. Suddenly, Asuka attacked Baszler before the break, hit Jax with a codebreaker, Baszler a superkick, and a Shining Wizard to Jax.

The match officially started with Asuka hitting a running hip attack, some strikes, and a suplex. She hit a hip attack on Jax, who was on the apron, but went for one too many as Baszler moved, which had Asuka caught in the ropes. Baszler hit a pump knee to the face. Asuka channeled her fighting spirit to fight back, seeking an armbar, and then hitting a baseball slide to Jax. She followed with a dropkick that sent Jax into the post.

She rolled back into a Kirifuda Clutch attempt, but reversed into an Asuka Lock attempt. Baszler tried again, but Asuka rolled it into a three-count. Baszler choked Asuka a bit after the bell with a bulldog choke, but as she went for the kick again, Asuka caught hit, hit a German suplex, then repeated kicks to the face.

She then hit a modified curbstomp on Baszler into the lower turnbuckle. She removed to padding, then forcibly removed Baszler’s mouthpiece. Shr forced Baszler’s mouth onto the exposed steel by stepping on the back of her head. She went for the curbstomp again, but the ref placed himself between Baszler and the steel. Asuka yelled at the ref in Japanese a bit before her music played. Baszler grabbed her mouth and sold the pain with a wretched look on her face.

WINNER: Asuka at 1:29 (rollup)

-They cut to the back as Mustafa Ali berated Retribution about how he’s going to right their wrongs. Riddle zoomed by on his scooter, much to Ali’s chagrin. The United States Championship match is next. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: They’re trying to bring back the aggressive and sometimes sadistic side of Asuka that made her the most dominant NXT Champion in history. While that’s great, it would be nice if it didn’t come at the expense of a legitimate mixed martial artist in Baszler, who competed at the highest level in the UFC. Still, this is one step in the right direction toward giving Asuka her mean streak back. Now they just need to decide if they want her to be a face or heel.)

-They returned with a Fastlane promo, going through some of the matches on the card. Riddle made his entrance first, even though he’s the champion, for the second title match of the evening. Ali & Retribution made their entrance next. Rome once again gave formal ring introductions from the outside.

(6) RIDDLE (c) vs. MUSTAFA ALI (w/Retribution) – United States Championship match

They began with Ali taking the early advantage with a gut kick and strikes. Riddle responded with a chop, but Ali just struck him some more. Riddle countered an Irish whip attempt into a gutwrench suplex, then gave a seated Ali a knee to send him to the outside. Ali grabbed Riddle’s trunks and sent him throat-first into the corner of the announce table.

As Riddle reentered the ring, Ali kicked Riddle’s arm. However, as Ali rushed Riddle, Riddle took both of them onto the apron with a headscissors. Ali kicked Riddle in the gut, then hit a neckbreaker off of the apron and onto the floor below. Riddle screamed in agony as they cut to break. [c]

They returned with both men striking each other, but Ali gaining the advantage with a knee to the gut. He mushed Riddle’s neck into the bottom rope several times, then sent him sternum-first into the turnbuckle and a neckbreaker for a two-count. Riddle countered an Irish whip, but Ali moved on the splash. He then used the ring covering to attack Riddle’s neck, then hit his rolling neckbreaker for another two-count.

Ali locked in the rear chinlock as Riddle fought back. He hit a chest kick, then some palm strikes, push kick, and an overhead kick. He hit a flying forearm in the corner followed by an exploder suplex and Broton. He then hit a deadlift fisherman’s buster pin for a two-count. Riddle went for the Final Flash, but Ali countered with a spinning wheel kick. Riddle hit a head kick, but was rolled up by Ali. However, T-Bar distracted the ref. This allowed Riddle to counter into the Bro Derek for the victory.

WINNER: Riddle at 8:51 (Bro Derek) to retain the United States Championship

-After the match, an angry Ali berated T-Bar for interfering when he wasn’t instructed to do so. They then cut to the back as Schreiber asked Orton about Bliss’ challenge. Orton laughed and said correct me if I’m wrong, but he thought he heard Bliss say earlier he needed to kick her out of his life. He said well, that is exactly (with emphasis) what he is going to do. He seethed as McIntyre’s music hit. McIntyre is set for a promo as they cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: I’m hoping they extend this to Sunday or Mania considering Ali had Riddle beat, but T-Bar’s interference cost him. It’s a reverse of the usual strategy with a face having their victory unnoticed, but this is the second time Riddle as a face has benefited from this booking; it happened with Lashley months ago. Just make Ali the champion already.)

-They returned with a Raw Talk promo featuring Rose & Brooke, The Miz & Morrison, and McIntyre. They announcers talked about the “twists and turns” on the way to WrestleMania and showed replays of The New Day winning their eleventh Tag Team Championship earlier in the night. They followed that with the challenge from Styles & Omos, then an official announcement of the Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania.

-McIntyre was still waiting in the ring. He said I know what you’re thinking: it’s good to see that handsome Scottish devil again. He said he hasn’t showered or changed because he’s embracing his Scottish heritage. He said he’s also been watching the show and saw M.V.P.’s guarantee earlier and said that’s the most dangerous thing in the business, especially if you don’t deliver. He said he guarantees he and Sheamus will bring another level of physicality to their match this Sunday, but he said he’s going to beat the hell out of Sheamus. He said he’s back out here to see Lashley vs. Sheamus closeup, so he’s going to grab a chair and plant himself ringside to watch their match.

Lightning struck the entrance ramp as Lashley’s badass intro played again. Rome still rightfully introduced Lashley as “The All Mighty WWE Champion.” McIntyre remained in the ring, staring down Lashley as he made his entrance. Saxton made a note of Lashley turning his back to McIntyre as he posed on the ropes. Sheamus’ music hit as he made his entrance next. They cut to yet another break. [c]

(7) BOBBY LASHLEY (c) (w/M.V.P.) vs. SHEAMUS – Non-title match

They returned with Sheamus trying to rush Lashley only to be lifted and driven into the corner. The referee had to step between the two to regain some control, but this allowed Sheamus to gain control. The referee separated them again, but this allowed Lashley to hit a slam on Sheamus.

Lashley gained a partial mount and hit some punches as Phillips raised Lashley’s mixed martial arts experience. Sheamus fought his way to his feet, but Lashley drove him into the corner once again. He whipped Sheamus across the ring, but Sheamus hit a knee. Lashley leapfrogged Sheamus clean and hit a clothesline. He mushed Sheamus into the second rope throat-first before looking for his delayed vertical suplex.

Sheamus slipped out and hit a chop block, then repeated knee strikes to the head of a prone Lashley. He locked in a modified fishook/armlock to Lashley, then rained down some 12-6 elbows to the head. He went for the Irish Curse, but Lashley fought out, caught a kick, hit a rolling back elbow, then hit a delayed vertical suplex (about three seconds). He sent Sheamus over the top and to the outside, then stared down McIntyre.

He kicked Sheamus back to the ground, then followed on the outside. He took Sheamus right in front of McIntyre, blocked Sheamus trying to shove him into the post, and hit a back elbow. However, upon reentry, Sheamus struck Lashley and set for the Ten Beats of the Bodhran with a stiff lower back shot, make that three.

On the first Beat, Lashley caught the arm and hit three back elbows, but Sheamus hit a clothesline. Lashley landed on his feet, caught Sheamus, and hit an overhead suplex on the outside as he glared down McIntyre and they cut to break. [c]

They returned with Lashley in control of Sheamus, driving his knuckles into Sheamus’ temple. Sheamus tried fighting it off, but Lashley leaped and landed on the small of Sheamus’ back. He sent Sheamus to the outside and drove him into the barricade twice before slamming his head on the apron and reentering at a count of eight.

Lashley hit several elbows in the corner as the referee yelled for Lashley to listen to him. Lashley rushed and hit a running shoulder thrust into Sheamus’ midsection, still hung up in the corner. He went for another, but Sheamus sidestepped and sent Lashley into the post so hard he flew out of the ring.

Sheamus followed and hit an armbreaker on the outside, threw Lashley back in, climbed the top rope, and hit a flying clothesline for a one-count to the surprise of Phillips. Sheamus cinched in a modified armlock, then rained down a bunch of 12-6 elbows to Lashley’s face. M.V.P. yelled for Lashley to fight out; he did with some forearms to the face and a kick to the gut, but was sent over the top rope.

Lashley tried reentering only to be hung up on the top rope, falling to the apron. Sheamus, from inside the ring, hit the Ten Beats, well, Seven Beats, then brought Lashley back in for an Irish Curse. He pinned Lashley for another one-count. Sheamus hit another one, but still couldn’t get a two-count. Sheamus locked in a modified Sharpshooter, one where he doesn’t go all the way over, but Lashley fought out.

Sheamus tried rushing Lashley, but Lashley hit a powerslam for a two-count. He hit a short-arm clothesline on Sheamus, glared at McIntyre, then whipped Sheamus into the ropes. Sheamus kicked Lashley, went for the Brogue Kick, but went into The Hurt Lock. He fought out, but was hit a flatliner for a two-count.

Lashley lifted Sheamus onto the top turnbuckle looking for a superplex. He hit a second-rope superplex, but the force prevented Lashley from making an immediate cover. Instead, he set in the corner for the spear, waiting for Sheamus to rise. He went for the spear, but was hit with a pump knee, then White Noise for the first two-count of the match for Sheamus (17 minutes into the match).

Sheamus set in the corner for a Brogue Kick, but as he attempted it, Lashley caught him with a spear in mid-air for the victory. After the match, Lashley (with title raised), glared at McIntyre. He then applied The Hurt Lock to Sheamus in front of McIntyre. McIntyre entered the ring as Lashley released Sheamus. Sheamus rolled into M.V.P., distracting them, which allowed McIntyre to hit the Claymore on Lashley. The show ended with McIntyre and Sheamus staring each other down in the ring discussing their “war” on Sunday.

WINNER: Bobby Lashley at 17:39 (spear)

(Hazelwood’s Take: A great match in terms of building up Lashley as a dominant, dominant WWE Champion. It took Sheamus 17 minutes before he scored his first two-count that was televised. Beyond that, Lashley made a point of aggressively glaring at McIntyre every chance he had, not only selling their match, but also the fact that Lashley has the utmost confidence and does not fear McIntyre…at all. Good. That entrance is money, and it fits the WWE Champion as well as one of his finely tailored suits.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: There were some good things, there were some bad things, so all in all let’s call this a mediocre success of a show. Asuka’s mean streak returning, Priest’s slow build, and Lashley’s reign of dominance carried the show. The rest ranged from average to decidedly forgettable. For a go-home show, we could definitely ask for more, but it also definitely could have been worse.Follow Bruce on Twitter @B_Lee253