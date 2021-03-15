VIP AUDIO 3/15 – Everything with Rich & Wade: WM crowd expands, AEW Revolution fallout including MJF-Inner Circle and Omega-Mox fallout, Big E, Belair, Lashley, Reigns-Edge-Bryan, New Japan Cup, Heyman, CCK vs. LAX (76 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WrestleMania attendance expanding and whether the NXT COVID outbreak should lead to more precautions by WWE and inspire caution among the satellite indy shows that weekend.

The latest with Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Edge including possibilities for Fastlane and WrestleMania with special enforcer stip.

The WWE Title situation on Raw with Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

Big E’s response to Apollo Crews and the Bianca Belair-Sasha Banks dynamic

New Japan Cup analysis through the weekend

Paul Heyman’s sly comment to Edge that referenced Christian.

In the Off the Beaten Path segment, they discuss the Progress Summer 2018 match between CCK (Jonathan Greshem & Chris Brooks) vs. LAX (Santana & Ortiz). Watch it HERE.

