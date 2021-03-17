News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/17 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: More New Japan Cup 2021 and Road to Strong Style Evolved (52 min)

March 17, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado and Bethany Rupil continue their coverage of NJPW’s New Japan Cup 2021 tournament, covering tournament matches from March 10–16 including a stellar Osprey vs. Sabre. They also cover more qualifying matches for the New Japan Cup 2021 USA on New Japan Strong, and the Riegal Twins do their best Brodie King impression. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

