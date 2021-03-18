VIP AUDIO 3/17 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Britt Baker-Thunder Rosa bloodbath, MJF explains Inner Circle situation, Cody vs. Penta, Christian’s first AEW promo, more (32 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Britt Baker-Thunder Rosa bloodbath, MJF explains Inner Circle situation, Cody Rhodes vs. Penta, Christian’s first AEW promo (was he trying to be a heel?), Brian Cage’s apparent turn, Lance Archer confronts Darby, and more.

