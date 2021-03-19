Eric Bischoff speaks on Hall of Fame induction, status with WWE, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former WCW President and WWE talent, Eric Bischoff, will enter the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the 2021 class. WWE made the announcement during the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves.

Bischoff was interviewed by Christy Olson on the After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson podcast and detailed his thoughts on being inducted in the Hall of Fame, who he wants to have induct him at the ceremony, and his current status with WWE.

“I’m not going to lie. The thought crossed my mind (about being announced as an inductee) just because of timing,” Bischoff said. “The interview on Corey’s podcast was already scheduled three weeks ago, and I didn’t really think too much of it when I scheduled it. Then after the Molly Holly announcement, I’m just looking at the timing, I’m going, it could happen. But, I’ve gone through this now for the past five or six years, where I suspected possibly, perhaps I would be inducted just because of all the chatter, and I’ve always just been able to go yeah well, if it happens it happens and if it doesn’t, it’s OK.”

Bischoff said he understands that expectations are potentially high for his speech and addressed whether he’s nervous about that or not. “A little bit,” said Bischoff. “I’m pretty comfortable speaking from the heart and just ad-libbing and improvising. I made up my mind this morning actually that I am not going to spend a lot of time preparing anything. I’m just going to see how I feel in the moment, and whatever comes out comes out. So hopefully it will be great. Hopefully people won’t be disappointed.”

Regarding who would induct him at the ceremony, Bischoff said that there wasn’t a clear answer for him on that topic. “I don’t know that there’s an obvious answer to me,” Bischoff said. “Clearly Hulk [Hogan] is one of my best friends, and the history that we have together in the industry and the friendship that we’ve maintained…Certainly, if I have to sit down and think about that that’s probably where I’m going to go to first. But I’ve got a family that I would love to see up there too, and sharing that moment. My wife, or my wife and my kids, or there are other people. Bill Shaw, who gave me the real opportunity that I had in WCW, would be someone that I would think about. There’s a lot of people that come to my mind that make sense.”

As a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, Bischoff was asked about his status with the WWE and if he was signed to a Legends contract. To that, he simply said, “No.”

The 2021 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on April 6. Molly Holly is the only other official announced inductee at this time.

