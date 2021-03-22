WWE Universal Championship reportedly changed for WrestleMania

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The story heading into WWE Fastlane was would it be Daniel Bryan or Roman Reigns walking into WrestleMania as the Universal Champion to face Edge. It now appears that all three men will collide at the biggest show of the year.

Fightful Select is reporting that the planned Universal Championship at WrestleMain 37 will now be a triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan. The report indicates that pivoting to the triple threat had been planned since the last week of February.

At Fastlane, Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan and retained the Universal Championship. While serving as the special enforcer, Edge got involved in the match and crushed Daniel Bryan with a steel chair as Roman Reigns was tapping out to the Yes Lock. Edge also hit Reigns with the chair.

WrestleMania will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally. It is a two night event on April 10 and 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

