LECLAIR’S WWE FASTLANE 2021 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Reigns vs. Bryan for the Universal title, McIntyre vs. Sheamus, more

LECLAIR’S WWE FASTLANE 2021 REPORT

MARCH 21, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, FL AT WWE THUNDERDOME IN TROPICANA FIELD

AIRED LIVE ON WWE NETWORK & PEACOCK

Announcers: Michael Cole & Corey Graves (Smackdown), Tom Phillips & Byron Saxton & Samoa Joe (Raw)

-The show opened with a hype video running through the night’s biggest matches, including Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus, Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, and Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss.

-Pyro shot from the entrance stage and all around the lower bowl of the Thunderdome before the camera cut to a close up of the skull on the WrestleMania sign hanging from the rafters. Michael Cole welcomed the audience, watching on Peacock for the first time. He mentioned that Peacock will be the exclusive home of WrestleMania.

-Bianca Belair’s music hit to kick off the night’s action. Cole tossed to a quick clip from Friday’s Smackdown showing Belair and Sasha Banks arguing over Banks’ ongoing saga with Reginald. Sasha Banks’ music cut off the piped in “EST” chants and the Smackdown women’s champion headed to the ring.

Cole and Graves talked over this ongoing rivalry as Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler headed to ringside, accompanied by Reginald.

(1) BIANCA BELAIR & SASHA BANKS vs. NIA JAX & SHAYNA BASZLER (c, w/ Reginald) – WWE Women’s Tag Team title match

Sasha Banks began the match with Shayna Baszler by throwing a flurry of quick right hands. She immediately cornered Shayna and tagged in Bianca Belair. Belair picked up where Banks left off, dropping Baszler and covering for a quick two count. Bianca went for a bodyslam, but Baszler rolled down the back. The two traded quick roll ups for one counts.

Baszler managed to wrestle Belair to the mat. She attempted a triangle choke, but wound up lifting Belair into the air and dropping her. Shayna dragged Belair toward the corner. Nia Jax tagged herself in. Jax and Baszler shared a stare down, allowing Belair to recover and attack Jax. Bianca managed to make a tag into Sasha.

Jax used her power to scoop Banks into a power bomb position. Sasha used her body weight to send Jax stumbling. Banks reached out and tagged in Belair, who dropkicked Nia’s bac, allowing Banks to hit a nice looking hurricanrana. Jax rolled to her corner and tagged Shayna back in. Baszler took down Belair with ease and mounted her, firing off quick strikes. Shayna cranked at Belair’s neck to slow the pace of the match down.

Bianca Belair tried to regain her footing, but Baszler cut off her oxygen and dragged her toward Nia Jax. Jax tagged in and began stalking Belair, tossing her clear across the ring and then flattening her with a body check in the corner. Nia hit a running elbow and covered Belair for a two count. She drove Belair into the corner by the throat and tagged in Shayna Baszler. Baszler hit a quick running knee for a two count of her own.

Baszler continued to work over Belair’s shoulder and neck while Cole and Graves talked about how important tonight is – a final chance to punch a ticket to WrestleMania, where fans were be in attendance for the first time in over a year. They wondered if Jax and Baszler would earn their way onto the show. Shayna tagged in Jax, who picked up right where Baszler left out.

Bianca eventually managed to break free of Nia’s grasp. She attempted to lift her for a Samoan drop, but Baszler slid in the ring to provide a distraction. Belair still managed to reach Banks to make a tag. Sasha sent Jax reeling to the corner. Jax tagged in Baszler and Banks immediately went to work on her, connecting with a Meteora for a two count. Banks set Shayna up near her corner and tagged in Belair. Bianca hit an impressive 450 and covered, but Reginald hopped onto the apron to save the match.

Banks dove onto Reginald to remove him from the equation. Belair tagged her in. Banks locked the Bank Statement on Baszler, who appearsd ready to tap out. Belair leapt over Banks to try to cut Nia Jax off from breaking up the submission attempt. Jax shoved Belair, sending her toppling to Banks and Baszler, thus breaking the hold. This resulted in an argument breaking out between Banks and Belair. Banks told Belair to leave. Shayna Baszler rolled Sasha up. Nia Jax held Bianca’s leg. Baszler scored a three count.

WINNERS: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler retained the Women’s Tag Team titles in 10:00

Banks and Belair continued arguing after the match. Banks called Belair a rookie and slapped her across the face before leaving. Belair composed herself, staring at the WrestleMania sign. Banks looked pleased as her music played and she stood at the top of the ramp.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Solid opening. Honestly, I think I’d have preferred to see Banks and Belair win the tag titles here and continue their “will they or won’t they” act heading to WrestleMania, but I understand the desire to have the tag team titles in play at WrestleMania, versus having them stuck on a team that’s already scheduled to be facing each other. Banks and Belair’s offense was particularly impressive, and Shayna Baszler proved to be an excellent foil for them both, selling their offense and making it look great. Belair’s 450 splash was impressive. It’ll be interesting to see if she continues to use it going forward. The Belair/Banks feud is really picking up steam quickly and I’m excited to see them get a real main event opportunity at WrestleMania.)

-Michael Cole talked about Shane McMahon’s supposed injury ahead of his match with Braun Strowman tonight.

-Shane McMahon limped out the trainer’s room, sporting a single crutch and an ice-wrapped knee. Elias approached him, wanting to talk about his “idea” for WrestleMania. Shane told him it’s not the time. Elias wouldn’t relent, saying it’s his dream to host a huge concert event. Shane said he has an idea for him.

-Michael Cole and Corey Graves set the table for the Intercontinental title match between Big E and Apollo Crews before throwing to a video package hyping the match.

Apollo Crews headed to the ring. Cole and Graves talked about his new attitude. Big E followed. Cole focused on E’s recent transformation and talked about his anger this past Friday.

(2) APOLLO CREWS vs. BIG E (c) – WWE Intercontinental title match

Apollo Crews and Big E met in the middle with immediate blows as soon as the bell rang. E tossed Crews to the apron and hit a spear through the ropes to the floor. “This is what you wanted?!” E yelled. He tossed Crews back into the ring and set him up on the apro, delivering a trio of hard stomps. E drove his boot into Crews’ neck, telling that he “asked for this ass whooping.” Big E delivered his signature apron splash and continued to taunt Crews.

Big E answered the referee’s count at 6, rolling back in the ring and then immediately returning the apron to deliver a second splash. Graves said that Big E is out here to punish Apollo Crews, not just retain the Intercontinental title. Crews tried to beg off, but E delivered a stiff forearm and followed up with a big belly-to-belly. E continued to yell at Crews. “This is what you asked for, and this is what you get.” He gave Crews another big overhead belly-to-belly.

E charged at Crews, but Apollo kicked him in the knee, flipping Big E over. Crews quickly bounced to his feet and hit a trio of German suplexes on the champion. Crews slapped Big E and kicked him in the back of the neck. Crews dragged Big E to his feet and hit a spinebuster. He climbed to the top rope and hit a frog splash for a two count. Crews immediately grabbed a waist lock, allowing E no chance to catch his breath. Big E worked to his feet slowly and elbowed his way out of the hold, but Crews cut him off again with a step up enziguri. Crews went for a standing moonsault, but Big E got his knees up.

Apollo set up for the spin out power bomb, but Big E slid down the back. He went for the Big Ending, but Crews slid out of it. The two men exchanged roll ups, each earning two counts. Big E shifted into a different roll up and the referee counted to three.

WINNER: Big E retained the Intercontinental title in 6:00

Apollo Crews immediately attacked Big E after the bell rang. He hit an Olympic Slam and stomped away at him, screaming “it’s not over!” Crews put his boot over a fallen Big E as his music played. Cole and Graves sold the confusion of the finish.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This started out in a really fun and aggressive way, but it was over before it ever really got going. I’d been clamoring for weeks about how much I wanted to see these two get an opportunity to really show off their chemistry and ability on Pay-Per-View, and when it finally came time for them to do just that, we got a quick match with a wonky finish. I presume that the idea is for this to continue, perhaps right into WrestleMania, but with a card that is sure to be stacked full of matches, it seems unlikely that they’ll get as much time as I’d like to see. Fastlane was sort of a perfect opportunity to get a lengthy, meaningful match out of these two. In any case, I love the work that’s been done with Apollo Crews and I continue to be impressed by Big E’s transformation into a more serious character. I thought the vibe of tonight’s match was right where it needed to be, I just wish they’d have had more time to do their thing.)

-After an awkward 24/7 title/Old Spice sponorship collaboration, the Raw announce team took over duties. Tom Phillips tossed to a quick video clip of Shane McMahon injuring his knee during a sparring session in a practice ring backstage earlier today. Back live, Shane McMahon introduced Elias, who had set up shop in the ring with his guitar. Elias began to play, but Shane cut him off. He said he forgot to inform Elias that he’d be taking his place against Braun Strowman tonight

Braun Strowman headed to the ring. Tom Phillips tossed to he and Shane’s “match” from this past Monday night.

(3) ELIAS (w/ Jaxson Ryker) vs. BRAUN STROWMAN

Elias tried to catch Braun Strowman off guard as the match began, but Strowman easily ducked his punches and tossed him clear across the ring. Jaxson Ryker leapt onto the apron to interfere, but a quick look from Strowman sent him back to the mat below. Elias tried to leave the ring, but Strowman grabbed him by the hair and tossed him into the ring post. Elias crawled to the ropes and was pulled to safety by Ryker.

Strowman was infuriated. He left the ring and ran through Elias. Elias tossed himself comically into the barricade. Elias appeared content to be counted out, but Jaxson Ryker tossed him back in the ring. Strowman took offense and began stalking Ryker. Elias gave Strowman a chop block from behind, then hit a big elbow drop from the top rope. Elias covered, but Strowman kicked out at one.

Elias tried to stay in control by punching Strowman repeatedly as he tried to stand. Strowman shrugged him off and dropped Elias with a clothesline. He hit a massive, single-handed side slam and then pulled Elias back to his feet by his beard. Strowman hit the running power slam and covered for an easy three count. Phillips called it a message to Shane McMahon.

WINNER: Braun Strowman in 3:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: While Braun Strowman is undoubtedly best used in these types of situations, prolonging a feud that already feels overblown and downright uninteresting seems like an ill-advised move. Strowman doesn’t seem like a hot character. He never officially turned babyface, and, realistically, Shane McMahon never really officially turned heel. There’s too much of that going on right now,. Is this a match people are wanting to see? Am I missing the point here? Do people still want to see Shane McMahon take stupid bumps? Are people still intrigued by the monster act? It just doesn’t feel like it.)

-Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe recapped the Fastlane pre-show match and aftermath. Riddle defeated Mustafa Ali, then Retribution turned their backs on Ali.

-Riddle scootered down a hallway backstage and happened upon Shinsuke Nakamura. Shinsuke congratulated Riddle on retaining the U.S. title. Riddle wished Nakamura good luck in his match against Seth Rollins. Riddle asked Nakamura to go into business with him, tricking out scooters. Riddle began telling Nakamura a story about his cousin Skeeter. The camera zoomed in on him. When it pulled back, Nakamura was gone. Riddle said he must’ve gone to get his scooter. He rode off. Nakamura stepped out from behind a doorway.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Riddle’s character is insufferable. I was never sure about Riddle being a viable main event act, but even I’m surprised by how quickly and how severely he’s been defined down.)

-Seth Rollins headed to the ring. Cole and Graves tossed to a recap of his ongoing rivalry with Cesaro, and, by extension, Shinsuke Nakamura. Following the clips. Shinsuke Nakamura headed to the ring.

(4) SETH ROLLINS vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura locked up in the center of the ring. Rollins got the better of the initial lock up, but Nakamura quickly bested him, knocking Seth down and sending packing to the outside. Nakamura taunted Seth with a his signature “come on” pose. Rollins was furious.

The two locked up in the center again. Nakamura grabbed a waist lock but Rollins used his elbow to break out of it. Seth tossed Shinsuke to the outside. He hit a quick flying knee off the apron, then slammed Nakamura’s head off the announcers table. Rollins tossed Nakamura back in the ring at a count of five from the referee.

Rollins backed Nakamura into the ropes and gave him a knee to the stomach. He hit a big gut buster and covered Shinsuke for a one count. Rollins admonished the referee, but kept his focus and remained in control. Rollins used the turnbuckle as a weapon , whipping Nakamura to the corner violently and hitting a backbreaker on the rebound. Rollins grabbed a deep waist lock. Nakamura fought to his feet, breaking the hold. Rollins dropped him with a back elbow.

Seth dragged Nakamura toward the nearest camera. He called out Cesaro. “22 times!” Rollins called out, referring to the number of times Cesaro swung him. Rolins asked where Cesaro is at. He tried to set up Nakamura for a swing, but Shinsuke rolled through it and locked in an armbar. Rollins managed to drape his legs in the ropes, causing an immediate break. Rollins rolled to the outside. Nakamura caught him with a quick baseball slide. He draped Rollins on the apron and caught a quick running knee. Nakamura tossed Rollins back inside and peppered him with quick kicks.

Nakamura positioned Rollins horizontally and face down on the top turnbuckle. He hit a knee strike to the gut. Rollins collapsed to the mat. Shinsuke set up for the inverted exploder, but Seth elbowed his way out of it. Rollins managed to dump Nakamura to the outside. Shinsuke took a nasty looking fall to the floor. Rollins hit a running dive through the middle rope. He quickly tossed Nakamura into the ring and set up on the apron. Rollins hit a springboard knee to the face and followed up with a sling blade. Rollins covered for a near fall.

Rollins set up for a suplex, but Nakamura blocked the attempt. Rollins tried again, but suffered the same result. Nakamura caught Rollins with a quick kick. Seth stumbled, but hit one of his own. Rollins scooped Shinsuke for the Buckle Bomb, but Nakamura rolled through it, shot Seth to the corner, and hit the sliding German suplex through the ropes. Shinsuke set up for the Kinshasa. Rollins blocked it, scooped Nakamura up and connected with the Buckle Bomb. Seth followed up with the Falcon Arrow for another near fall.

Both men struggled to stand. Rollins used the ropes to drag himself to his feet. He went for the stomp, but Nakamura countered into the Reverse Exploder. Nakamura set up for the Kinshasa against. Rollins ducked it and went for a neckbreaker. Nakamura blocked, but Seth caught him with an elbow to the back of the neck. Rollins went for a running knee, but Nakamura ducked it. Rollins used his own foot to hook himself to Nakamura and kick him in the back of the head. He followed up with the stomp for a three count.

WINNER: Seth Rollins in 13:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Man, this was really good. I’ve been saying for a while now that Shinsuke Nakamura felt more motivated than perhaps he’s ever been on the main roster during his run with Cesaro, and it feels to me like he consistently shows up when he’s given a decent amount of ring time. He and Rollins got that tonight, and these two put on a well-wrestled, innovative, entertaining wrestling match. Rollins had to go over here, and this sets the scene for the seemingly inevitable confrontation between he and Cesaro at WrestleMania. This was the highlight of the night thus far, by a long shot.)

-A hype video for Rhea Ripley’s debut aired.

-Tom Phillips tossed to a video package covering the rivalry between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, narrated by both men.

-Drew McIntyre headed to the ring, sporting war paint on his face. Phillips said he must go to war to clear the path for a match with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania. Sheamus marched to the ring and immediately got in McIntyre’s face. The referee had to hold the two men apart.

(5) DREW McINTYRE vs. SHEAMUS – No Holds Barred match

Sheamus screamed at Drew McIntyre as the bell rang. He asked if McIntyre ever thought of him during 24 years of friendship. McIntyre punched Sheamus in the face and tossed him to the outside. Sheamus tripped McIntyre up on Drew’s way out of the ring, dropping him on the apron and allowing Sheamus to take control. Sheamus tossed Drew into the ringside barrier. McIntyre powered out and hit Sheamus with an overhead belly-to-belly on the floor.

McIntyre ht a brutal knife edged chop on Sheamus and tossed him into the ring post. Drew began searching underneath the ring for weapons. He found a bundle of kendo sticks and tossed them in the ring. Sheamus recovered and attacked him. He grabbed a kendo stick of his own. Sheamus swung at McIntyre, but Drew ducked. Sheamus cracked the ring post. McIntyre tossed Sheamus into the steel steps. McIntyre draped Sheamus’ prone body on the base of the steps and stomped on his head.

Sheamus wandered around ringside. McIntyre delivered some chops and then tossed him back inside. Drew fetched a kendo stick, but Sheamus caught him by surprise with a pump knee strike. Sheamus covered for a two count. Byron Saxton said Sheamus has a chance to “muddy the WrestleMania waters” for Drew McIntyre. Sheamus cracked a kendo stick over Drew’s back repeatedly. “I’m gonna make you legit!” he screamed. He yelled at Drew to stand up. Sheamus wrapped the kendo stick around McIntyre’s face and forced his jaw open with it. The announcers sold McIntyre’s broken jaw from last year.

McIntyre managed to fight free of Sheamus’ grasp and hit a Glasgow Kiss. Sheamus collapsed. McIntyre retrieved the kendo stick Sheamus had just used. Sheamus tried to charge, but McIntyre dropped him with the stick. He cracked it over Sheamus’ back repeatedly, then hit a Russian leg sweep with the stick. McIntyre drove the point of the stick into Sheamus’ eye. Sheamus screamed in agony and stumbled through the ropes to the outside.

The camera focused in on the welts quickly forming on Sheamus’ back. McIntyre came in pursuit of Sheamus, but Sheamus tripped him into the ring steps. Sheamus picked up the steel steps and ran them into McIntyre’s head. He cleared the announcers desk and tossed Drew onto it. Sheamus set up for White Noise on the table. McIntyre elbowed free. He set up for the Future Shock DDT, but Sheamus broke free. Drew tossed Sheamus off the table and into the barricade of the timekeeper’s area.

Sheamus crawled through the opening in the barricade and into the open floor section of the Thunderdome. Sheamus and McIntyre walked and brawled toward the back end of the floor, behind the first row of LED fan boards. Sheamus gave McIntyre a suplex on the exposed plastic interlocking floor boards. The two continued to move about the floor area, brawling up onto the scaffolding holding the LED fan boards underneath the WrestleMania sign. Sheamus gave McIntyre a rolling senton on the platform. He walked McIntyre around the circle, then scooped him up again. McIntyre slid down his back and tossed Sheamus toward the back of the LED boards. Sheamus crashed through the boards and down to the scaffolding below, sending up a mass of electrical sparks.

A very fake “Drew” chant filled the Thunderdome. McIntyre climbed down a level to meet Sheamus. Sheamus stumbled around and fell down the ramp, back to floor level. McIntyre used his boot to push Sheamus down the walkway ramp. He draped Sheamus over a road case and pushed him back to ringside. McIntyre gave Sheamus a suplex onto the floor. He dragged Sheamus onto his shoulders and carried him back within the barricades.

Sheamus raked Drew’s eyes to slide down his back. He caught Drew with a Brogue Kick, sending McIntyre toppling back over the barricade behind the announcers desk. Sheamus tried to collect himself. He climbed over the barrier and dragged Drew onto a road crate et up just behind the barrier near the table. Sheamus scooped Drew up and delivered White Noise from the top of the barricade and through the announcers desk. Sheamus limped heavily and favored his left glute severely. He gingerly rolled McIntyre back in the ring. He looked around for more weaponry at ringside, eventually choosing the side piece of the announcers desk.

McIntyre used Sheamus’ body to pull himself to his feet. He slapped Sheamus across the face. Sheamus returned the favor. McIntyre managed to rattle Sheamus enough to hit a Future Shock DDT onto the piece of the table discarded in the ring. Sheamus struggled to his feet. McIntyre hit the Claymore and covered Sheamus for a three count.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre in 20:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was a lot of fun. McIntyre and Sheamus have a ton of chemistry, and, you can always count on them to beat the living hell out of each other. Tonight was certainly no exception, and it served as a fitting conclusion to what has been a brutal, entertaining, effective rivalry between these two McIntyre’s path to the top has been wrought with potholes and strange booking decisions, but it feels fitting to see him head into WrestleMania for a second year in a row as the challenger for the WWE title. Sheamus felt like a worthy opponent to get him there, and while I would’ve preferred they wait until after this match to officially declare Drew as Lashley’s opponent, I thought Drew and Sheamus did a great job telling the story of Drew being the “chosen one” in this match. Sheamus felt slighted by the fact that he was looked over and viewed as a stop-over in Drew’s inevitable return to the Mania main event and he sold that well here. Even if the storytelling leading to this moment was questionable, these two told the right story tonight and did it very, very well.)

-Tom Phillips tossed to a video package hyping Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss.

-Randy Orton came to the ring and posted on top of the turnbuckle. He grabbed his stomach and convulsed, then began coughing up black liquid. Orton slid out of the ring and demanded a towel to wipe his mouth. Orton breathed heavily and tried to collect himself. He finally returned to the ring and began yelling for Bliss to come to the ring.

Alexa Bliss’ music played and she walked onto the stage. Her music quickly broke into the Firefly Funhouse theme. It distorted, cut out, sped up, and dramatically shifted in tone. Bliss turned menacing as she got in the ring. The lights turned to a deep purple.

(6) RANDY ORTON vs. ALEXA BLISS

The bell rang and Randy Orton approached Alexa Bliss. A flame exploded and sent Randy reeling. He collected himself and charged at Bliss again. Alexa sidestepped him and Randy flew into the ring post. Bliss feigned concern. She skipped around the ring and begged for Orton to follow her.

Orton stalked Bliss. Bliss skipped over the ring steps and taunted Randy. She cocked her head and then looked up. A lighting truss fell from the sky, just missing Randy Orton. “Are you trying to kill me?” Orton yelled. Bliss just laughed She hopped back in the ring and invited Randy to join her.

Bliss stood in the corner with her hands behind her back. She blew Orton a kiss as he got back in the ring. A fireball shot at Orton. Orton “blocked” it, falling to the mat and grabbing at his face. Suddenly, a hole appeared in the ring just behind Orton’s foot. A hand tore through the hole and grabbed at Orton’s boot. Fire shot from the hole and Orton stumbled away from it. The Fiend rose from the smoke, charred.

The Fiend gave Orton a Sister Abigail. Bliss hopped onto the downed Orton and the referee counted to three.

WINNER: Alexa Bliss in 5:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: This wasn’t a “match”, of course, but I suppose it served its purpose. The latest iteration of Bray Wyatt, and by extension, The Fiend, is a charred, super-villain like creature with rotting, peeling skin, a deformed eye, and blackened teeth. Wyatt appears to be wearing armor of some sort. It’s a scary sight, but it’s hard to take it all too seriously. Wyatt’s creativity and dedication should be commended, but as with anything revolving around the Fiend, this is a scenario best taken relatively likely, even if the appearance dictates otherwise. To Bliss and Orton’s credit, they are certainly committed to this angle, and everyone involved will be rewarded with a high profile match at WrestleMania. I’m just not so sure it’ll be the best use of any of them.)

-Michael Cole and Corey Graves ran down the confirmed matches for WrestleMania before tossing to a clip of Paul Heyman’s promo on yesterday’s edition of Talking Smack.

-Cole tossed to the video package hyping Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan

Edge headed to the ring and circled around it, staring at the WrestleMania sign. He looked on as Daniel Bryan hopped down the ramp, leading the virtual crowd in a “yes” chant. Michael Cole talked about Bryan’s storybook road to WrestleMania in 2014. Graves said it may be downright impossible to do it again with the Universal champion ahead of him.

“Here comes the head of the table,” Michael Cole predictably said as Roman Reigns’ sauntered onto the stage, flanked by Paul Heyman. Graves called Reigns the sun that the WWE Universe revolves around. Pyro shot from the stage as Reigns held up the Universal title. Greg Hamilton provided standard championship match introductions. Roman Reigns got in Bryan’s face as his name was announced, proudly holding up the Universal title. Bryan smirked.

(7) DANIEL BRYAN vs. ROMAN REIGNS (c, w/ Paul Heyman) – WWE Universal title match | Special Enforcer: Edge

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan circled one another as the bell rang. Bryan went for a quick single leg takedown, but Reigns stepped out of it. Bryan teased him. Reigns tried to grab a lock up. He backed Bryan into the corner, but was quickly forced to break the hold. Bryan danced out of the corner and ran a circle around Reigns. The two locked up again. Reigns out-powered Bryan into the corner and delivered a quick cheap shot. Bryan stood quickly and laughed it off.

They circled again. Bryan shot the half and picked the leg, looking for an ankle lock. Reigns quickly skipped to the ropes to break it. Bryan asked Reigns if he need a break. Reigns tried to lock up again, but Bryan picked the leg a second time. Reigns dragged Bryan’s body to the corner and into the ropes to force another break. Cole said that Bryan has Reigns on his heels.

Bryan engaged Reigns in a test of strength. Roman easily got the better of it. he manipulated Bryan’s wrists, but Bryan rolled through it and grabbed an arm bar. Reigns used his power to hook himself in the ropes and break the hold. Roman appeared frustrated. Bryan’s confidence grew. They circled. Bryan jabbed Reigns in the stomach. Reigns stepped into the second jab. Reigns laughed it off. Bryan kicked Roman in the leg and ran another circle around him. Reigns finally caught Bryan and hit a perfect side headlock takeover. Bryan slipped onto f the headlock easily and grabbed an arm lock.

Daniel Bryan went to work on manipulating Roman’s joints. He pulled back on the champion’s arm and pinned his shoulders to the mat. The referee didn’t recognize it, but the announcers called it out. Reigns fought free with a headbutt. Reigns shook his arm out and circled Bryan. He delivered a hard right hand that sent Bryan reeling toward the corner. Cole said that Bryan can’t win a brawl with Reigns. Corey agreed, but said he doesn’t think Bryan has any intent of trying to do that.

Reigns scooped Bryan up and drove him into the turnbuckle. Bryan wandered out and caught Reigns with a quick dropkick. Bryan hyperextended Reigns’ arm and snapped it over his shoulder repeatedly. Bryan kicked at Reigns’ lower body while continuously wrenching the arm. Reigns raked Bryan’s eyes to force him into the corner. Roman hit a pair of short arm clotheslines.He went for a third, but Bryan ducked it, flipped over Roman using the turnbuckle as an aid, and went for a running clothesline. Reigns caught him and hit a big tilt-a-whirl side slam. Reigns covered him for a two count.

Roman clubbed Bryan’s upper chest and neck with his forearm. He talked trash toward Bryan, then toward Edge at ringside. Reigns gave Bryan a snap suplex and covered him for two. Bryan backed himself to the corner. Reigns stalked him. Bryan grabbed at Reigns’ leg. Reigns used the ropes to force a break, then kicked Bryan in the head. Roman stomped mercilessly at Bryan. A scowl formed across his face. Reigns pounced, settling into a rear chin lock. “This is a vice grip, right here,” Reigns said to no one in particular.

Bryan fought to his feet. He created some separation and charged. Reigns flipped him onto the apron and gave him an uppercut. Bryan fell to the floor. Reigns turned his focus to Edge, talking trash while Bryan rolled around on the outside. Reigns tossed Bryan into the barricade and teased a count out, only to break it at 8. Bryan caught Reigns with a kick to the chest, but Roman shrugged it off and tossed Bryan into the ring post.

Roman rolled Bryan back inside the ring and covered him for a two count. Reigns dragged Bryan to his feet by the hair. He hit another snap suplex and haphazardly covered Bryan for two. Bryan pulled himself to the corner. Reigns looked on at him with pity. “You’re still gonna get up?” he asked. Heyman yelled, begging Bryan to “listen to the tribal chief.”

Reigns looked down on Bryan in the corner. He told him to tell the the world who the main event is. Reigns tossed Bryan to the other side of the ring and charged. Bryan sidestepped, causing Reigns to slide into the turnbuckle. Bryan hit a series of kicks and then launched into the running corner body throws. Bryan lifted Reigns to the top turnbuckle. He set up for the top rope ‘rana, but Reigns caught his legs and dumped him to the mat. Reigns locked in a Boston crab. Bryan crawled on his elbows. Edge watched intently.

Bryan failed to break the hold, but managed to roll through it into a cover, scoring a two count. Bryan bounced to his feet and hit a running clothesline, leaving both men laying. Bryan and Reigns rose to their feet in sync. Bryan kicked Reigns in the face. Reigns shrugged it off and charged, but Bryan dumped him to the outside. Bryan dove over the ropes, but Reigns caught him in mid air and turned it into a power slam. Reigns deadlifted Bryan and tried to slam him again, but Bryan slid out of it and dumped Reigns into the ring post. Bryan leapt onto the apron and hit a running knee to the face.

DB rolled the champion back in the ring and flew off the apron, driving his knee into Reigns’ injured arm. Bryan climbed to the top rope and waited for Reigns to wander into his sights, connecting with a missile dropkick. Bryan hooked the leg and scored a near fall. Reigns rolled around the mat, shaking and rolling his hand. Reigns rose to his knees. Bryan peppered him with Yes kicks. Bryan alternated between chest kicks and shots to the shoulder. Bryan wound up for the final kick, but Reigns caught his leg and drove him into the corner. Reigns raked his forearm viciously across Bryan’s face. He drove his boot and knee into Bryan’s face repeatedly. The official grabbed at Reigns to pull him away.

Bryan shot out of the corner and tried to take Roman down by the legs. Reigns blocked it. Bryan fought free of Roman’s grasp and caught Roman with a roundhouse kick to the face for a near fall. “You’re about to get broken,” Bryan said. He hooked Reigns’ arms and stomped away at his head. Bryan rolled into the Yes Lock. Reigns flailed in pain. Heyman looked on in fear. Bryan pulled back as Reigns reached for the ropes. Bryan let the hold go and grabbed the arm, rolling Reigns back to center and back into the Yes Lock. Reigns screamed. He broke Bryan’s grip and mounted him, bludgeoning Bryan.

Reigns shook out his arm and deadlifted Bryan, delivering a power bomb for a two count. Reigns collapsed in exhaustion. Bryan pulled himself to the corner. Reigns began talking to himself. Reigns charged for a spear, but Bryan ducked it. He went for the running knee. Reigns ducked and Bryan hit the referee. Reigns immediately dropped Bryan with a spear. He covered Bryan. Edge rolled in the ring to make the count. Bryan kicked out at two.

Edge told Reigns he’s just doing his job. Reigns questioned Edge’s count. Edge told him to worry about the match. Reigns went back to pummeling Bryan. Bryan caught Reigns’ arm and locked in a triangle choke. Reigns struggled, but eventually deadlifted Bryan. Bryan punched free, collapsed on top of Reigns and applied the Yes Lock again. Bryan clubbed at Reigns’ head and reapplied the hold.

Jey Uso appeared and gave Edge a super kick. He gave Bryan a super kick. Jey retrieved a steel chair from ringside. He tossed Edge into the ring post. He swung wildly at Bryan, but Bryan ducked it and gave Jey a running knee. Daniel Bryan looked on at the discarded steel chair. He grabbed it and cracked it over Jey’s back. Jey rolled away to safety on the outside of the ring. Bryan looked around the carnage. He sized Reigns up with the chair and swung. Reigns ducked and Bryan cracked Edge in the shoulder.

Roman Reigns caught Bryan with a Superman punch. He set up for the spear, but Bryan tripped him and applied the Yes Lock for a third time. Roman began to fade. Reigns tapped out. There was no referee. Edge cracked the steel chair over Bryan’s back, then over Reigns’. Edge threw the chair on the ground and screamed in frustration. He left the ring, red faced and stormed to the back.

Reigns and Bryan rolled around on the mat. A new official ran into the ring. Reigns dragged himself on top of Daniel Bryan. The referee counted to three.

WINNER: Roman Reigns retained the Universal title in 31:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Absolutely incredible. An early match of the year candidate, beyond a shadow of a doubt. I’d be even higher on this if not for the multi-layered interference laden finish, but this is setting up a bigger story and, as such, should be forgiven. Daniel Bryan working from the position of the confident challenger was such a breath of fresh air. Bryan was so confident that he was better than Reigns, and, in theory, he was. Bryan had Reigns beat on multiple occasions Bryan made Reigns tap out. Reigns was only able to walk away with the title because of Edge’s timely snap. This match had brilliant pacing, an excellent story, multi-layered nuance, and top notch character work from two of the best currently doing it. Daniel Bryan brought out the absolute best we had ever seen out of Roman Reigns in 2015, and six years later, these two brought out the absolute best in each other.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: It’s a lot to ask to create a tension filled, entertaining Pay-Per-View just three weeks from the biggest show of the year. Fastlane has always felt like a B-level Pay-Per-View, and tonight’s iteration was no exception, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be meaningful, memorable moments on this “pit stop” on the road to WrestleMania. The main event wasn’t just good, but excellent. It set the stage for an exciting final push to WrestleMania, and created a dramatic twist in the Universal title picture. Daniel Bryan has to be inserted into the main event, right? Edge just cost Bryan the title, and inadvertently helped Reigns retain. They’ve invested too much time and energy into this Daniel Bryan story to leave him hanging on the biggest show of the year. I was perfectly content with Edge vs. Reigns, but now I’m certain – Daniel Bryan needs to be in this match.

While we’re undoubtedly going to be talking primarily about the main event for a long while, and rightfully so, this wasn’t without other intriguing moments as well. The Fiend’s re-debut as a charred creature is intriguing, albeit a little hokey. Drew McIntyre got a badass, hard fought win on his way to a main event at WrestleMania (this time, with a crowd in attendance), Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks turned the page from friendly rivals to actual enemies, and Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura had themselves a very strong matchup. There was a lot to like to tonight, and plenty of reason to start getting excited about the final stops en route to WrestleMania.