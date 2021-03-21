FREE PODCAST 3/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (3-22-16) Keller & Powell discuss preposterous Shane-Taker hype and more leading into WrestleMania 32 (147 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (3-22-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net for their weekly live discussion with caller, email, and Twitter contributions looking at last night’s puzzling and preposterous penultimate episode of Raw before WrestleMania 32. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss a range of topics suggested by emails from listeners including more on Raw and WrestleMania 32, plus some reaction to the departures of Eric Young and Robert Roode from TNA.

