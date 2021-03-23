News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hawkins: Charlotte COVID+, Ripley debut, Hogan as host, Fiend returns, Hurt Business, live callers, emails (110 min)

March 23, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Cameron Hawkins of the PWTorch East Coast Cast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss the return of The Fiend in an angle with Randy Orton, the roller coaster with Bobby Lashley and Hurt Business, the arrival of Rhea Ripley and the Charlotte COVID news, Hulk Hogan as WrestleMania host, WWE’s lack of a quick WrestleMania sellout, Shane accepts Braun’s challenge, and more with live callers and emails.

