NWA POWER RESULTS 3/23: Back for the Attack fallout, Nick Aldis in action, Kamille vs. Alex Gracia, more

NWA POWER TV RESULTS
MARCH 23, 2021
ATLANTA, GA AT GPB STUDIOS
Announcers: Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky
- Nick Aldis, Tom Latimer, & Chris Adonis defeated J.R. Kratos, Aron Stevens, & The Pope
- Mike Parrow defeated Jordan Clearwater
- Fred Rosser defeated Matt Cross & Marche Rockett – Number One Contender Match for the NWA Television Championship
- Kamille defeated Alex Gracia
- A special debut for Tyrus
