NWA POWER RESULTS 3/23: Back for the Attack fallout, Nick Aldis in action, Kamille vs. Alex Gracia, more

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 24, 2021

NWA POWER TV RESULTS
MARCH 23, 2021
ATLANTA, GA AT GPB STUDIOS

Announcers: Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky

  • Nick Aldis, Tom Latimer, & Chris Adonis defeated J.R. Kratos, Aron Stevens, & The Pope
  • Mike Parrow defeated Jordan Clearwater
  • Fred Rosser defeated Matt Cross & Marche Rockett – Number One Contender Match for the NWA Television Championship
  • Kamille defeated Alex Gracia
  • A special debut for Tyrus

