FOCO launching weekly WrestleMania moments bobbleheads, Daniel Bryan revealed

FOCO will be releasing a new WrestleMania themed bobblehead each week leading up to WrestleMania weekend in April. The first bobblehead released features Daniel Bryan celebrating his vicotry in the main event of WrestleMania 30. Bryan won a qualifying match over Triple H in the opening match of the night to advance to the main event where he beat Randy Orton and Batista for the WWE World Championship.

The bobblehead is up for pre-order today and is limited to 144 pieces. Each Daniel Bryan bobblehead costs $50.