Gabe Sapolsky and WWE removed from Samantha Tavel (Candy Cartwright) lawsuit, Matt Riddle still named as defendant

Current WWE creative consultant Gabe Sapolsky and WWE have been removed from a lawsuit brought against them by Samantha Tavel, who worked as backstage interviewer Candy Cartwright in Evolve. United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois Judge Manish S. Shah removed them as defendants on March 24.

During the Speaking Out movement that took place during the summer of 2020, which saw several wrestlers from around the world accused of sexual misconduct, Samantha Tavel accused WWE wrestler Matt Riddle of assaulting her after an Evolve show in May of 2018.

Tavel filed a lawsuit against Evolve, Riddle, Sapolsky and WWE in October of 2020. She asked for 10 million dollars from each defendant in the lawsuit

In the motion for dismissal filed by Sapolsky on Jan. 8, Sapolsky listed multiple reasons why he felt the court should dismiss the lawsuit against him with the major reason being that Tavel’s lawsuit failed to state a cognizable claim under the Illinois Gender Violence Act.

Riddle filed a motion to dismiss on Dec. 8. In his motion, Riddle asserted that Tavel’s lawsuit did not establish that the Circuit Court of Cook County has jurisdiction over him and that the allegations also failed to meet federal pleading requirements.

Riddle’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit against him was denied, so he will continue as a defendant along with Evolve. Mike Johnson of PWInsider first reported that Sapolsky and WWE were removed from Tavel’s lawsuit.