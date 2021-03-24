FEUD TRACKER – AEW: Detailed overview and analysis of current feuds like Pinnacle vs. Inner Circle, Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

(Taylor’s Analysis: Coming out of Revolution, AEW feuds are in a state of flux. With several weeks of television before their next pay-per-view, that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. While booking more spontaneously can make television, and ultimately pay-per-views, feel exciting, it can also make them feel rushed and half-thought out. The next few weeks of television are crucial. AEW needs to lay solid groundwork so that their next round of feuds can pay off in meaningful and satisfying ways. With that said, let’s take a look at what’s solidified so far.)

TOP TIER FEUDS…

(1) THE PINNACLE vs. THE INNER CIRCLE

New Developments: After last week’s attack on The Inner Circle, The Pinnacle cut an in-ring promo. Tully Blanchard started and said last week they destroyed The Inner Circle and they were no longer considered the greatest group in AEW. MJF took the mike and said he was planning his turn on The Inner Circle for months. He claimed he destroyed them from the inside. MJF turned to each member of The Pinnacle and spoke of their accolades. MJF closed with his signature line “I’m better than you, and you know it” as The Pinnacle embraced in the middle of the ring.

Highs & Lows: The heel/babyface dynamic is all over the place here. Only a few weeks ago, Jericho and MJF were brutally attacking the father of The Young Bucks. Before that, The Inner Circle unjustly kicked Sammy Guevara out of the group after weeks of bickering with MJF. Is the audience supposed to sympathize with The Inner Circle? We’re supposed to believe that MJF planned this all along, but he was just wrestling alongside Jericho for the AEW tag titles at Revolution. What would have happened if they won the belts? Would he have still turned on Jericho? AEW repeatedly shows signs that feuds are booked on the fly. There’s an “it’s wrestling, so don’t think too hard about it” vibe. AEW booking needs to be better than this.

Length of Feud: March 10th, 2021

Forecast & Prediction: With so many wrestlers involved, the amount of match possibilities are endless. If the Inner Circle are supposed to be the faces, they should come out on top in the end. There will likely be several tag team matches, multi-person matches, and gimmick matches along the way.

DEVELOPING OR TEMPORARY FEUDS…

CONCLUDED AND FORGOTTEN OR DORMANT FEUDS…

