WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUNDOWN 3/24: Kenny Omega and big announcements lead the night for AEW and NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Well, it’s Wednesday. Time to decide. Vince McMahon or Tony Khan? Cody Rhodes or Triple H? NXT or AEW Dynamite? Here’s the rundown of tonight’s madness to help you choose.

AEW

The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. The Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid

Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti

Darby Allin vs. John Silver – AEW TNT Championship

FTR & Shawn Spears vs. The Varsity Blondes & Dante Martin

Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal

Heydorn’s Analysis: So, the gaping hole in this lineup is a lack of promoted follow-up on last week’s game-changing match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. Yes, you want to sell that match, but both were made last week. It behooves AEW to feature them somehow on this show – even if that means a video package of some sort. Outside of that, Kenny Omega should help draw a number, but generally this feels like a filler episode of Dynamite.

NXT

Walter vs. Drake Maverick

Io Shirai & Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. The Robert Stone Brand – NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan

LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed

Jordan Devlin vs. Kushida

William Regal makes two big announcements

Heydorn’s Analysis: This is a loaded show in terms of in-ring potential. Walter, both women’s matches, and Devlin vs. Kushida should deliver significantly. The Regal announcements should provide the drama. News on the men’s tag titles is nessecary at this point, but the real intrigue will be what happens with Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole. I’m looking for a TakeOver match announcement here from Regal.

CATCH-UP: WWE announces new home for ThunderDome