SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The content train moves along for WWE.

In a press release on Tuesday, WWE and A&E announced a partnership agreement that would bring eight two-hour documentary episodes under the Biography banner as well as a brand new show called WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures to A&E starting in April.

The Biography documentaries will feature top access to WWE’s archives. The superstars scheduled to be featured are Steve Austin, Randy Savage, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Roddy Piper, Booker T, Mick Foley, and Ultimate Warrior. The WWE Biography series will premiere on April 18 at 8pm ET and feature Stone Cold Steve Austin.

“We are thrilled to unveil the stories behind some of the greatest Legends and moments in WWE history,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “Together with A&E, we’ve created an incredible slate of programming steeped in nostalgia that will inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.”

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures will air right after the Biography series and will feature McMahon and Triple H hunting down some of WWE’s missing memorabilia. The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Booker T, and other WWE legends will appear on the show.

Heydorn’s Analysis: WWE is really cashing in on their archival content and history. The A&E Biography series is well produced, well directed, and should give entertaining insight into a great lineup of WWE stars. With WWE involved in this project, you have to wonder how deep A&E will be allowed to go in terms of the story they are telling throughout the two-hour episodes.

CATCH-UP: WWE announces partnership expansion with Sportsnet in Canada