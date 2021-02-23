WWE announces partnership expansion with Sportsnet in Canada

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Live episodes of WWE’s weekly NXT product will now be available in Canada due to an expanded partnership agreement with Sportsnet.

WWE and Sportsnet announced on Monday that live episodes of NXT will air on Sportsnet 360 and SN Now beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

“Our fans in Canada have been all in on NXT since day one,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque in a press release on the announcement.” We’re thrilled about this expanded partnership with Sportsnet which will help us grow NXT’s reach throughout the country and introduce even more fans to the newest generation of WWE Superstars.”

Sportsnet is Canada’s #1 sports network. The network signed a 10-year agreement with WWE in 2014 and is the exclusive distributor of WWE content in Canada.

