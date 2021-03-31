3/31 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Christian Cage’s debut, Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall, Arcade Anarchy, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future.

Christian Cage Makes In-Ring Debut

AEW Dark: Elevation Results

Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor defeated Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake

Thunder Rosa defeated Alex Gracia

Penelope Ford defeated Leila Grey

Leyla Hirsch defeated Vipress

Ryo Mizunami defeated KiLynn King

Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti defeated Jazmin Allure & Tesha Price

Ethan Page defeated Fuego Del Sol

Jon Moxley defeated Bill Collier

Scorpio Sky defeated Mike Sydal

Billy, Austin, & Colten Gunn defeated Rex Lawless & Milk Chocolate

Dark Order’s 5 & 10 defeated D3 & Vary Morales

Joey Janela defeated Chandler Hopkins

Frankie Kazarian defeated Danny Limelight

Jungle Boy defeated Jack Evans

QT Marshall & Lee Johnson defeated Adam Priest & Aaron Frye

Private Party defeated Bear Country

AEW Dark Results

The Butcher and The Blade defeated Milk Chocolate

Madi Wrenkowski defeated Jazmin Allure

Chaos Project defeated Dean Alexander & Justin Law

Angelico defeated Sonny Kiss

Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & Colt Cabana defeated Vary Morales, Bill Collier, & D3

Jurassic Express defeated Adam Priest & KC Navarro

Diamante defeated Vipress

Team Taz defeated Jake St. Patrick, Sage Scott, & Chandler Hospkins

Big Swole, Red Velvet, & Kilynn King defeated Ashley Vox, Delmi Exo, & Vertvixen

Michael Nakazawa defeated Mike Magnum

Miro & Kip Sabian defeated Baron Black & John Skyler

Max Caster defeated Alex Reynolds

Dynamite Matches and Segments

MJF’s gift to The Pinnacle

Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian

Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall in an Exhibition Match – Arn Anderson as guest referee

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cezar Bononi

Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose & The Bunny

Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy – Arcade Anarchy match

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. The Lucha Bros.& Laredo Kid

Final Thoughts

Tonight AEW will cement themselves as the masters of long term storytelling when the months-long saga of QT Marshall and The Nightmare Family comes to a head. With an exhibition match (which by definition has no stakes) where the promotion’s brightest star has promised not to do any of his most exciting moves, viewers will finally get the answers we crave–answers to questions like “What?” “Why?” and “Who’s this again?” I cannot wait to see what happens.

This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, @KennyOmegamanX looks for revenge as he teams up with the #GoodBrothers to take on The #LuchaBrothers & @Laredokidpro1 in a trios match! Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night at 8/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/fDtCiTvUjH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 26, 2021

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. The Lucha Bros. & Laredo Kid should have some good action, but overall this feels like a C+ card with nothing really jumping off the page. AEW has been focusing on vignettes, backstage interviews and character development lately so I’m hoping they knock that aspect of the show out of the park.

