3/31 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Christian Cage’s debut, Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall, Arcade Anarchy, more

Arena
This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future.
Christian Cage Makes In-Ring Debut
Tonight is the night
AEW Dark: Elevation Results
- Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor defeated Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake
- Thunder Rosa defeated Alex Gracia
- Penelope Ford defeated Leila Grey
- Leyla Hirsch defeated Vipress
- Ryo Mizunami defeated KiLynn King
- Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti defeated Jazmin Allure & Tesha Price
- Ethan Page defeated Fuego Del Sol
- Jon Moxley defeated Bill Collier
- Scorpio Sky defeated Mike Sydal
- Billy, Austin, & Colten Gunn defeated Rex Lawless & Milk Chocolate
- Dark Order’s 5 & 10 defeated D3 & Vary Morales
- Joey Janela defeated Chandler Hopkins
- Frankie Kazarian defeated Danny Limelight
- Jungle Boy defeated Jack Evans
- QT Marshall & Lee Johnson defeated Adam Priest & Aaron Frye
- Private Party defeated Bear Country
AEW Dark Results
- The Butcher and The Blade defeated Milk Chocolate
- Madi Wrenkowski defeated Jazmin Allure
- Chaos Project defeated Dean Alexander & Justin Law
- Angelico defeated Sonny Kiss
- Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & Colt Cabana defeated Vary Morales, Bill Collier, & D3
- Jurassic Express defeated Adam Priest & KC Navarro
- Diamante defeated Vipress
- Team Taz defeated Jake St. Patrick, Sage Scott, & Chandler Hospkins
- Big Swole, Red Velvet, & Kilynn King defeated Ashley Vox, Delmi Exo, & Vertvixen
- Michael Nakazawa defeated Mike Magnum
- Miro & Kip Sabian defeated Baron Black & John Skyler
- Max Caster defeated Alex Reynolds
Dynamite Matches and Segments
- MJF’s gift to The Pinnacle
- Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian
- Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall in an Exhibition Match – Arn Anderson as guest referee
- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cezar Bononi
- Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose & The Bunny
- Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy – Arcade Anarchy match
- Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. The Lucha Bros.& Laredo Kid
Final Thoughts
Tonight AEW will cement themselves as the masters of long term storytelling when the months-long saga of QT Marshall and The Nightmare Family comes to a head. With an exhibition match (which by definition has no stakes) where the promotion’s brightest star has promised not to do any of his most exciting moves, viewers will finally get the answers we crave–answers to questions like “What?” “Why?” and “Who’s this again?” I cannot wait to see what happens.
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. The Lucha Bros. & Laredo Kid should have some good action, but overall this feels like a C+ card with nothing really jumping off the page. AEW has been focusing on vignettes, backstage interviews and character development lately so I’m hoping they knock that aspect of the show out of the park.
