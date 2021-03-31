WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUNDOWN 3/31: NXT’s go-home show for TakeOver vs. Christian Cage’s debut in the final true battle for Wednesday ratings supremacy

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Well, it’s Wednesday. Time to decide. Vince McMahon or Tony Khan? Cody Rhodes or Triple H? NXT or AEW Dynamite? Here’s the rundown of tonight’s madness to help you choose.

AEW

Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall – Exhibition Match with Arn Anderson as special referee

Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose & The Bunny

MJF gives a gift to Pinnacle

Jon Moxley vs. Cesar Bononi

Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian

Kip Sabian & Miro vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor – Arcade Anarchy Match

Heydorn’s Analysis: The Arcade Anarchy match screams pure silliness, but I’ll keep an open mind as to what it might be. Seeing what Christian Cage has in the tank for for his first singles match in some time is important. He needs to deliver and show he’s worthy of a top spot in the company. I’m looking at the women’s match to steal the show tonight. Overall, nothing really significant opposite NXT’s go-home for TakeOver show. We’ll see if AEW can hang on in one of the final true ratings battles.

NXT

Tian Sha vs. Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro

Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes

Battle Royal to determine entrants into the Eliminator Gauntlet Match at TakeOver Night One

Final hype and promo for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Heydorn’s Analysis: This is an important show for NXT. Being that it’s a go-home for a PPV event, I’d expect to see final storyline progression for all the major matches next week at TakeOver in addition to what is announced here. Many of the matches are in good shape at the moment, but final heat for all of them would help add additional intrigue. In addition, you have to think that NXT would love a ratings victory before moving to Tuesday night.

