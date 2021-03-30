NXT extends partnership with USA Network, moves to Tuesday night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Wednesday night wrestling wars have all but concluded.

In a WWE.com announcement on Tuesday morning, WWE announced a multi-year extension with USA Network for the NXT brand and that the television show would be moving from Wednesday night to Tuesday night. The first Tuesday night show will take place on April 13.

“We are thrilled to continue WWE and NBCUniversal’s longstanding partnership with the extension of NXT on USA Network,” said Paul Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development. “The move to Tuesdays provides a new opportunity for us to grow the NXT brand and enables our partner, USA Network, to continue to build its strong portfolio of sports and entertainment programming.”

NXT has been a fixture of the USA Network on Wednesday nights since the fall of 2019. The brand has existed in the WWE ecosystem since 2012.

