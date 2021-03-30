FREE PODCAST 3/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Hazelwood: Asuka and Ripley sign contract for match at Mania, Hurt Business breaks up, Lashley tries to take out McIntyre, Sheamus vs. Riddle, more (138 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch contributor Bruce Hazelwood to break down Monday Night Raw with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include the significance of Hurt Business breaking up, possible reasons WWE had for doing so, Rhea Ripley’s performance on her second episode of Raw, whether or not tonight helped the build for McIntyre vs. Lashley at WrestleMania, silliness of Raw storylines hurting the endpoints within them, should Charlotte have been inserted into the Raw Women’s Championship match, and more. Enjoy!

