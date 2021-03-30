VIP AUDIO 3/29 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Wrestlers cash in on Lashley’s offer to take out Drew, Asuka-Ripley contract signing, Shane produces Braun’s report card, Sheamus vs. Riddle, Miz & Morrison music video premiere (40 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including several wrestlers trying to cash in on Bobby Lashley’s offer to take out Drew McIntyre, Asuka-Rhea Ripley contract signing, Shane McMahon produces Braun Strowman’s report card, Sheamus vs. Riddle, Miz & Morrison music video premiere, and more.

