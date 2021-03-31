FREE PODCAST 3/30 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Flagship: (3-29-11) Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania 27 hype, Sting, Cena, Lesnar, Rock, HBK with callers and emailers (112 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (3-29-11), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net for their weekly live discussion with caller, email, and Twitter contributions. They present a discussion about the previous night’s Raw focusing on the two big promo segments. Then they took live calls for the live hour on a variety of subjects mostly related to WrestleMania, plus could WWE and UFC learn from each other, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, they discuss the actual match quality expectations for the show and predict the total number of buys. Topics include Brock Lesnar, The Rock, John Cena, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sting, and other big stars in the news.

