New Japan Pro Wrestling introduces new championship

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

April 2, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: NJPW
New Japan Pro Wrestling will be adding another championship title to the company.

On Friday night, the company announced that the winner of the New Japan Cup USA tournament would become the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion.

This year, the contenders in the New Japan Cup USA tournament are Lio Rush, Clark Connors, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Ren Narita, Tom Lawlor, Fred Rosser, and Hikuleo.

