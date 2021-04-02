New Japan Pro Wrestling introduces new championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling will be adding another championship title to the company.

On Friday night, the company announced that the winner of the New Japan Cup USA tournament would become the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion.

The New Japan Cup USA winner will not be a contender. The New Japan Cup USA winner will be a champion! Introducing the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship! Watch NOW: https://t.co/odTSfH1aXO#njpwSTRONG #njcupusa pic.twitter.com/tp6Xwdjo51 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 3, 2021

This year, the contenders in the New Japan Cup USA tournament are Lio Rush, Clark Connors, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Ren Narita, Tom Lawlor, Fred Rosser, and Hikuleo.

