FREE PODCAST 4/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers: Edge follows up on turn last week, Sami with Logan Paul, WM hype, live callers, emails (138 min)

April 3, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including Edge’s show-opening promo addressing his actions last week, Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso in a street fight, Cesaro-Seth Rollins exchange, Sami Zayn brings Logan Paul onto the show, and much more with live callers and emails.

