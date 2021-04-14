Andrade releases teaser video on next move (w/Hazelwood’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Andrade, fka Andrade “Cien” Almas in WWE, has kept fans buzzing regarding where he signs. Capitalizing on the interest, he released a video that seemed to indicate he is either heading to Mexico or Japan, the two places he made his name known worldwide.

I'm back and it's time to remember who I was and travel the world to achieve my goals.

Estoy de regreso y es momento de recordar quien yo era y viajar por el mundo para obtener mis metas. 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/3THn97XIrj — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) April 12, 2021

The video footage shows his unmasking in CMLL and a backstage promo alongside Rush (now of Ring of Honor), but also of matches he had in Japan. All match footage was of a masked Andrade under his “La Sombra” character.

It was also previously reported he was not under a 90-day non-compete clause, indicating he can sign with a promotion (or multiple) at his own pace.

(Hazelwood’s Analysis: Well, I was really hoping to see him in MLW or ROH, but going back to Mexico or Japan would be wonderful as well. He will be an undoubted boon to any promotion lucky enough to sign him. Whatever Andrade feels is the best for him and his future, we should all support him.)

