Wade Barrett teases possible in-ring return on WWE’s After the Bell (w/Hazelwood’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Speaking to Vic Joseph for WWE’s After the Bell podcast (one of their WrestleMania bonus episodes), Wade Barrett/Bad News Barrett/King Barrett let it be known he’s open to an in-ring return…for the right price.

In the middle of the interview as he was discussing Sheamus “being Benjamin Button” and how Barrett had one foot out of the wrestling ring at age 35, he said, “Maybe I’m not done for good, we’ll see.” After Joseph asked Barrett if he was “trying to plant some seeds,” Barrett responded with, “Hey, I’m all about the big paydays, Mr. Joseph. It will not take much to remove me from the seat next to you and get back in the ring.”

He added that while he “very much” enjoys his job with NXT, he’s always made sure there’s “a little bit left in the tank.”

Discussing his current role, Barrett said he’s actually dreamed of being an announcer “since way back,” and credited the late Dusty Rhodes for giving him first shot with the old Florida Championship Wrestling television show in 2008. He then indicated that Michael Cole was the one who brought him on as an announcer.

Barrett also said you always feel like you can come back to WWE, but that he needed to take time away when he did because he “had a bad taste in his mouth” at the time, but that time is a great healer. He said the spot that was offered to him to commentate NXT was perfect for him.

Other topics included Barrett’s suit game and the inability to find decent wear for a man his size and dimensions and how proud he is of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

(Hazelwood’s Analysis: I always liked Barrett, and felt he could have been booked for more. Of course, at this stage, I wouldn’t expect anything more than a random one-off feud with someone, maybe an over exuberant Cameron Grimes or L.A. Knight, but I would still be interested to see Barrett one more time.)

CATCH-UP: WrestleMania match producers revealed