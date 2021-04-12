WrestleMania match producers revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WrestleMania 37 is in the books with high highs and low lows to its name.

Today, PWInsider reported on the producers that worked on each match of the two-night event. The producer list is as follows:

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair – TJ Wilson

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre – Jamie Noble and Jason Jordan.

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Damian Priest and Bad Bunny – Adam Pearce

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins – Shane Helms.

The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos – Chris Park.

Tag Team Turmoil Match – TJ Wilson and Pat Buck.

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon – Michael Hayes.

Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan – Michael Hayes.

Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley – TJ Wilson.

Randy Orton vs. The Fiend – Jamie Noble.

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn – Unknown

Big E vs. Apollo Crews – Jason Jordan.

Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus – Chris Park.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Natalya and Tamina – TJ Wilson and Pat Buck.

