NXT’s Tuesday night premiere will feature a championship match.

Wrestling Inc is reporting that Santos Escobar will issue an open challenge for his newly won undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Escobar took to Twitter to make the announcement.

UNDISPUTED… El Campeón!! Settled once and for all at #NXTTakeOver Stand And Deliver. Tomorrow night, OPEN CHALLENGE! Who wants to lose? Tomorrow’s your night! 👊🏽☠️🇲🇽 #WWENXT — UNDISPUTED SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) April 12, 2021

Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion @EscobarWWE is ready to take on anyone on #WWENXT's new night tomorrow at 8/7 C! #NXTuesdays https://t.co/RicqWZmdbR — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 12, 2021

Escobar defeated Jordan Devlin at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver in a ladder match to win the championship.

