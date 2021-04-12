News Ticker

Championship open challenge set for NXT’s Tuesday premiere tomorrow night

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

April 12, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE NXT
NXT’s Tuesday night premiere will feature a championship match.

Wrestling Inc is reporting that Santos Escobar will issue an open challenge for his newly won undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Escobar took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Escobar defeated Jordan Devlin at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver in a ladder match to win the championship.

